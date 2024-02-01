"Past weekend was filled with memories" - Michael Phelps shares glimpses of attending Baltimore Ravens' vs Kansas City Chiefs alongside son Boomer

Michael Phelps has always shared a close bond with his firstborn son, Boomer Phelps. These days, the swimming star has been sharing his love for football with his 7-year-old, as he took Boomer to the Baltimore Ravens vs the Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday, and shared pictures from the trip with fans.

Phelps himself has been a long-time supporter of his home team. The Olympian often shares messages cheering his team on and is frequently spotted on the sidelines of the games. The love is mutual, with the Ravens making the swimmer their honorary team captain in 2008 and 2012.

In 2016, the NFL team also put an ongoing pre-season game on pause and live-streamed Michael Phelps’ race from the Rio Olympics instead. Now, the Ravens are extending their hospitality to Boomer Phelps as well. On Monday, the father-son duo were invited to deliver the game-day ball at Truist Parks.

Phelps has now shared pictures of their mini-vacation with fans. In the snaps, which were shared on Instagram, fans can see the two hanging out with football legend Ray Lewis, and Ravens’ head coach Ed Reed.

According to Michael Phelps, the trip was a memorable one for both him and Boomer, even though the Ravens lost 10-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs. He wrote on Instagram,

“Not the outcome we wanted, but this past weekend was filled with memories I'll never forget!! Excuse my friend in the red shirt in the last photo”

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole share an update on life as a family of six

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps recently welcomed their fourth baby on the 16th of January. The couple are now parents to four boys, Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick, and their newborn son Nico.

Adjusting to life as a family of six with their newest addition, Nicole Phelps told fans that things couldn't be better.

Posting a sweet photo of all four kids together on Instagram, she described that the three older kids, Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick, constantly want to be around and care for both her and the baby.

“2 weeks in as a family of 6 and we couldn't be happier someone called Nico the family baby and it's 100% true. The boys can't get enough of their newest brother and want nothing more than to love on him, care for him (and mama) and just be near. I wasn't sure what life would be like with a newbie and one more babe.... it's like a puzzle piece we didn't know was missing”