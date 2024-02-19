"Pedophile and a fetishist" - Riley Gaines slams the concept of trans-women breastfeeding

Riley Gaines has again called out the concept of trans-women breastfeeding babies as child abuse. She believes that transgender women providing breast milk is not natural as it's not true lactation.

Gaines, a former competitive swimmer, took to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts as she said:

"Any man who forces a baby to latch on and s**k his nipple is a pedophile and a fetishist. It's really that simple."

Gaines, a vocal critic of transgender female athletes in women's sports, reshared an article by Daily Mail which was headlined "Row as hospitals say hormone-filled milk from trans women who were born male is just as good for a baby as the real thing". The NHS Trust says

"Drug-induced milk from transgender women who were born male is as good as a mother's breast milk." (Daily Mail)

Moreover, it describes both as human milk, ideal food for infants.

"Not a natural thing": Riley Gaines on unnatural hormones

The CDC stated similar views, like the NHS Trust, in 2023. It said

"some transgender parents who have had breast/top surgery may wish to breastfeed, or chestfeed (a term used by some transgender and non-binary parents) their infants." (CDC)

But Gaines, 23, believes it is "not natural". She highlighted the same on News Max's American Agenda, saying:

"Transgender women providing breast milk is 'not a natural thing'. These bodies, these male bodies that are lactating, it's not true lactation. This is pumped with hormones that aren't natural to a woman's body." (News Max)

The former NCAA swimmer believes that the baby will not get the nutrients that it would get from a biological woman breastfeeding. She explained

"That's why they're injecting these hormones. We have to understand how this baby is not getting the nutrients that it would get from breastfeeding, from lactation, from a woman, because men don't produce those same hormones."

Gaines also shared an old video of hers on X, which had been taken down by TikTok earlier, saying:

"This is all done with the intention of normalizing pedophilia."

In the video, Gaines can be heard saying

"After what I saw today on Twitter (now X), I will be blasting my opinions and my views on all of my social media platforms because this is sick and I think a true testament of where, as Americans, we are today."

She says the bottom line is that it's sexual abuse of a child, and normalizing of pedophilia.

Gaines, a 200-yard NCAA freestyle champion, highlighted in the video

"We are normalizing this behavior in the guise of human rights, but sexual abuse is not a human right for anyone."