"Perfect display of a principled man with integrity" - Riley Gaines lauds NCAA official Bill Bock for resigning over transgender policy

Riley Gaines commended a former general counsel for the US Anti-Doping Agency, Bill Bock, for resigning from the NCAA because the association allegedly refused to safeguard girls' sports.

Bock was a member of the National Collegiate Athletics Association's (NCAA) Committee on Infractions. In a letter, he rebuked the association for regressive policies that discriminate against female student-athletes.

The official said:

"If I'm there in a sport integrity role when there's massive, essentially authorized, cheating taking place and dramatically harming women, it's just a contradiction. I couldn't seem to do that any longer and needed to resign with the hope that maybe (it) will cause other people to look at the issue more closely."

Former competitive swimmer Gaines lauded Bock's step. She described him as a principled man with integrity in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Perfect display of a principled man with integrity. Something our nation is in dire need of."

Gaines added:

"This movement would be over yesterday if more were willing to make sacrifices like Bill Bock. Stop participating in the farce."

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines has been raising her voice for only biological females to be allowed to participate in women's sports. In regards to this, Bock also shed light on reducing testosterone levels. He said:

"Those changes that you get through development - they don't go away. And you're going to reduce performance by a small amount if you reduce testosterone levels, but you're never going to bridge the gap between men and women."

Riley Gaines believes unique struggles of women are being erased

Gaines recently highlighted the struggles of women in sports in an article in the National Review. She said the fourth wave of feminism does not prioritize the unique struggles of women.

"But calls for their erasure; it's a demand to eliminate "men" and "women" and render them always potentially interchangeable."

Riley Gaines has been highlighting the struggles of women in women's sports brought by transgenders.

The former competitive swimmer said corporate America, academia, the medical field, the media, and churches have taken similar stances. But Gaines believes all hope is not lost.

She said:

"The majority of the public believes that sex-based protections are necessary, especially as they pertain to sports. Public opinion, when impassioned, is a powerful tool."

Riley Gaines highlighted that 24 states have passed legislation prohibiting males from participating in women's sports. However, the former NCAA swimmer added that bills protecting "women's" sports aren't worth the paper if society lacks a sound foundation.

"Bills protecting "women's" sports aren't worth the paper they are printed on if society loses sight of what a woman is."