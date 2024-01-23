"Public pressure works" - Riley Gaines reacts to transgender golfer being asked to undergo testosterone testing

Riley Gaines recently reacted to transgender golfer Hailey Davidson being asked to undergo a testosterone test. On January 17, the 30-year-old golfer won the NXXT Women’s Classic in Florida. However, her victory at the championship gained traction from all over social media. People raised concerns about her gender and whether her participation was fair or not.

On Wednesday, Davidson’s total score of 1320 at the NXXT tour’s leaderboard placed her 150 points ahead of the second-placed Maria Bohorquez. However, a trans golfer’s win at a women’s golf tournament soon became a hot topic in public. Therefore, to maintain the integrity of their standards, the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour asked Hailey Davidson to undergo additional testosterone testing to align with the appropriate guidelines.

Riley Gaines shared the news on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and also reacted to the latest developments in the golf championship. She wrote,

"We have requested Hailey Davidson to undergo additional testosterone testing to ensure compliance with the appropriate guidelines"- NXXT Women's Pro Tour

Gaines also added,

"Public pressure works. Don't make the mistake of assuming people will do the right thing unprovoked."

According to a report by the New York Post, Hailey Davidson had been on Hormone Replacement Therapy for 5 years and 8 months. She was deemed eligible for participation in the women’s golf championships from 2021 onwards.

Hailey Davidson made headlines for her commendable performance in the NXXT Women’s Classic at the Mission Inn Resort and Club. The golfer shot a one-over-73 and ended the three-round tournament +4. Moreover, according to her celebratory Instagram post, Davidson won after being 3-shots behind with two holes to go before forcing a playoff following her play on the 18th hole.

Riley Gaines criticizes USA Climbing’s delay in implementing transgender policy

Riley Gaines at House Oversight Committee

Riley Gaines condemned USA Climbing’s policy update after they declared the postponement in the introduction of the Transgender Athlete Participation Policy. Moreover, it allowed athletes to compete in the gender category that best aligns with their identity.

The governing body declared in an official statement,

“To reduce administrative complexities for all athletes, USA Climbing is delaying the implementation of the Transgender Athlete Participation Policy. Athletes may continue to compete in the gender category aligning with their identity.”

However, Riley Gaines was not impressed with USA Climbing’s decision. She shared views on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, pointing out that it was an unfair decision for the female athletes competing in the event.

Gaines wrote,

“What an embarrassing statement. Allowing men to compete with women is neither fair nor inclusive.”

She also added,

“@USAClimbing doesn't believe women deserve equal opportunities. Keep the pressure on them.”