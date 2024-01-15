Riley Gaines hails Texas people for responding to pro-Palestine supporter interrupting Governor Greg Abbott's speech

Riley Gaines recently hailed the people of Texas for giving it back to a pro-Palestine supporter who interrupted Governor Greg Abbott's speech in Collin County. The swimmer shared a video of the incident on her social media and expressed her views on it.

On Sunday, an X (formerly known as Twitter) user shared a video of the incident. It showed a hall full of people gathered to listen to Governor Greg Abbott's speech. However, a few seconds later, the crowd began to bash a pro-Palestine supporter for interrupting the governor’s speech. Eventually, people threw him out of the hall and later began to focus on the proceedings of the gathering.

Sharing the video on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Riley Gaines wrote,

“God bless Texas”

The incident took place on the same day a group of pro-Palestine protestors attacked the White House.

On January 8, Los Angeles saw an unfortunate sight of pro-Palestine supporters using spray cans on the walls of the US Military Cemetery. The group was seen marching in front of the cemetery, demanding support amidst the Hamas-Israel crisis.

The video of the incident was shared by an X (formerly known as Twitter) page. It showed only one police officer standing on the other side of the road with no control over the crowd.

Gaines shared the video and wrote,

“Desecrating a US veteran cemetery is despicable behavior, but perfectly acceptable in California.”

She added:

“We have fallen as a nation.”

Riley Gaines slammed ticketing website for canceling her event’s promotion

Gaines at House Oversight Committee

In October 2023, Riley Gaines slammed ticketing website Eventbrite for canceling her speech promotion on its website. The former NCAA swimmer was set to deliver her speech at the University of California, Davis, on Protecting Women’s Sports. Her event was initially listed for promotion on Eventbrite. However, days before the event, the company prohibited the event’s promotion on its website for violating its 'hateful content' policy.

Gaines criticized the ticketing company for doing so. Moreover, she pointed out that the same company was allowing the promotion of Israel-Hamas crisis rallies that were reportedly organized to 'spread the messaging from the terrorist group Hamas'.

The former swimmer shared her views on her X (formerly known as Twitter) page, calling the website ‘anti-woman’ and 'pro-terrorist',

"Hey @eventbrite you're exposing yourself for what you are. Anti-woman and evidently pro-terrorism. Not a good look. I'll still speaking at UC Davis Nov 3rd. Our speech can't be stifled. Hope to see y'all there!"

As a result of Riley Gaines’s post, Eventbrite turned off its comment section. The 23-year-old highlighted it in her X page and captioned it:

"As expected and in a total cowardly fashion, @eventbrite has turned off their comments. It's almost as if they don't want people to know they're anti-woman."

