"So funny when TRAs use "you look trans!" as an insult" - Riley Gaines reacts to being called a "transgender swimmer"

Riley Gaines reacted to a post on X, formerly Twitter, that calls her a "trans swimmer" and is supported by her photograph looking muscular. The former NCAA star swimmer had a witty reply. She tweeted:

"It's so funny when TRAs use "you look trans!" as an insult."

She added:

"I wonder how trans-identifying people would feel about you labeling their appearance as offensive? You bigot!!!

Gaines, a vocal critic against the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports, commented on a post by 'Transphobes can't read,' which stated:

"TERFs are attacking this young trans swimmer because she doesn't conform to their aesthetic standards of womenhood."

But Gaines' fans came out in support of the competitive swimmer. One such fan described the post as trolling. She said:

One user questioned, "Which part of a trans woman is a biologically born female?":

Riley Gaines shares her work routine, prioritizing health and fit physique

Gaines, 23, gave a peek into her workout routine. The former star swimmer for University of Kentucky shared that she works out daily.

"Not to mention how hard I work daily to prioritize my health & maintain a fit physique."

JLUX100, a broadcaster, entertainer and gamer applauded Gaines' physique, saying:

"You're simply in good shape and decently low bodyfat. They need to go Google open class female bodybuilders then go get upset about them."

He commended the swimmer's body:

"Your body physique is still extremely feminine. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

Gaines has been facing challenges ever since she rose as an advocate for women in sports. A few weeks ago, the swimmer was temporarily denied entry to the NCAA's convention in Phoenix, where she was leading demonstrators protesting against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

Gaines wasn't allowed in despite having proper credentials.

Despite the hurdles, Gaines raised her voice with the NCAA directors and presented a letter of demand.