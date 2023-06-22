India had a day to remember on Wednesday at the Special Olympic Games in Berlin. The tournament, which began on June 17, saw the Indian team add several medals to their tally. Roller Skaters clinched eight medals on the day, while India won six medals in powerlifting.

India also clinched three gold medals on the same, and one of them was in swimming. The country's first-ever gold medal in the Special Olympic Games came in the 25M Breaststroke.

Madhav Madan helped the country win its first gold medal in swimming by finishing at 00:18.26. Andrs Gil from Colombia gave a tough fight to the Indian swimmer. He clocked the timing of 00:18.41, missing the gold medal by a whisker.

The race witnessed seven swimmers fighting it out for three medals. While Madhav Madan grabbed the gold in the event, another Indian helped to increase India's medal tally by proudly winning the bronze.

Kiritbhai Shankarbhai Chauhan won the bronze medal in the race. He finished with a timing of 00:20.04 in the race. Mateus Da Silva, who finished fourth in the competition, lost the medal within a few seconds. He ended up with 00.20.55 timing, which is 00.00.51.

Earlier in the Special Olympic, Dinesh Kumar became the first-ever Indian man to win a medal in swimming. Dinesh grabbed silver in the 25m Breaststroke event.

The tournament consists of more than 7,000 special athletes from more than 20 countries. The gold medal is presented in 26 sports. On Wednesday, 24 out of the 26 sports were in action.

T Vishal was the first Indian to win a medal at Special Olympic Games 2023

Earlier in the tournament, T Vishal became the 1st Indian to win a medal in the tournament. The Puducherry lad grabbed four silver medals in the men's category of the Bench Press, Deadlift, Sqaut, and Combined event in powerlifting.

With three days to go, India are in contention to win several medals. India's Saket Kundu, Ravimathi, and Gayban will be in action in the mini-javelin finals.

Poll : 0 votes