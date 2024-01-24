"Stop participating in the farce at large" - Riley Gaines assures prize money compensation by pulling out of competition against transgender golfer

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines has stepped up to provide financial assistance as compensation to the female athletes for stepping down from competing against transgender golfer Hailey Davidson.

Davidson's victory at a women's tournament in Florida has increased her likelihood to compete in the LPGA tour. Davidson delivered a remarkable performance in the NXXT Women’s Classic held at the Mission Inn Resort and Club in Orlando.

The 30-year-old concluded the three-round tournament in +4 following a one-over 73. Hailing from Florida, the Scottish native enjoyed the victory after being 3-shots behind with two holes to go, before forcing a playoff following her play on the 18th hole.

Gaines, who has been a fervent supporter of the exclusion of transgender athletes from women's sports, took to social media to express her dissent against Davidson. Further, she also urged the women athletes to refrain from competing against the trans golfer and offered them the prize money as compensation for stepping up.

"If the women competing against male golfer, Hailey Davidson, don't tee off, I will personally pay any expenses, sponsorships, and/or prize money lost," Gaines wrote. "@SethDillon has agreed to contribute as would many others I imagine. We must stop participating in the farce at large."

Riley Gaines slams transgender athlete after delivering remarkable performances in high school girls basketball competitions

Riley Gaines slams transgender athletes for displaying impressive performances at high school basketball competition.

Riley Gaines recently panned a transgender high school basketball player, Henry Hanlon, for executing stellar performances in the high school girls' basketball competitions.

The San Francisco Waldorf High School girls basketball team overpowered the Jewish Community. Hanlon alone scored 24 points for the team that secured victory with a scoreline of 54-22 on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

The three-sport athlete, participating in girls' basketball, soccer, and volleyball is ranked fourth in basketball in California's North Coast Section with 2.08 points per game. Hanlon steered the San Francisco Waldorf High School to the CIF North Coast Championship in Volleyball last season.

Gaines expressed her resentment stating that the trans athlete scored more than 1/3 of the team's points in three consecutive games.

"Male player, Henry Hanlon, scored 26 pts in girls high school basketball game last week in San Francisco," Gaines wrote. "This is the third consecutive game where he's scored more than 1/3 of the team's points."

"The emperor wears no clothes," the former University of Kentucky swimmer added.

