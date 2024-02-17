"Tell me again the strides women have made when society applauds a man" - Riley Gaines on transgender swimmer breaking school record

Riley Gaines recently expressed her dissent towards a transgender swimmer after she set a new school record.

Megan Cortez-Fields, a transgender swimmer from Ramapo College, broke the women's school record in the 200m Individual Medley at the NJAC Championships. She clocked 2:08.20 to achieve the feat on February 16, 2024.

Cortez-Fields has previously competed in the men's category for three years and joined the women's team as a senior last year. The transgender swimmer has previously broken multiple records including, the 100-yard butterfly event, after clocking 55.72 seconds at the Cougar Splash Invitational Championships in Dallas, Pennsylvania.

Following Cortez-Fields' recent record, Gaines, who frequently advocates for the safety and rights of women in sports expressed her discontentment, stating:

"Male swimmer from Ramapo College sets another school record in women's event. Now tell me again the strides women have made when society applauds a man for pushing us off our own podium."

The former swimming pro also conveyed that Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools, is neglected.

"Title IX literally means nothing at this point."

Gaines further wrote:

"Cortez-Fields holds multiple records in women's category. He competes the rest of the weekend with the women at their NJAC Championships. I know it's easier said than done, but STOP PARTICIPATING IN THE FARCE. It's the quickest and most effective way to say 'enough is enough'."

"The American and state flags are the only flags that should be in schools" - Riley Gaines

Riley Gaines supports the Tennessee bill banning flags based on gender.

Riley Gaines recently backed the new Tennessee bill banning the public and charter schools from displaying flags related to gender and sexual orientation on school campuses.

The bill specifies that any flags highlighting any gender, sexual orientation, political, racial, or partisan viewpoints be prohibited, emphasizing that only official United States flags and Official Tennessee State flags be allowed.

Gaines, a fierce dissenter of transgender athletes competing against women commended the new bill to be in effect soon, stating:

"Tennessee bill would ban flags based on gender, politics, sexual orientation in schools."

"The American and state flags are the only flags that should be in schools. This shouldn't be a partisan bill," Gaines added.

Riley Gaines began speaking out against allowing biological males to compete in women's sports after tying with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for a fifth place at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Gaines also revealed feeling uncomfortable in the locker room and argued that competing alongside Thomas was unfair.