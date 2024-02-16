"Terrorist sympathizer, plain and simple" - Riley Gaines slams Rashida Tlaib for not backing resolution condemning Hamas

Riley Gaines reacted to American politician Rashida Tlaib not backing a resolution condemning rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas, a Palestine-based militant group, in October 2023.

The resolution was introduced by Rep. Lois Frankel. While the US House of Representatives voted unanimously, Tlaib was the only lawmaker to vote "present". The Democrat defended her decision, calling on Congress to stand up for safety and human rights for all, irrespective of faith and ethnicity.

Gaines, a former swimming pro, took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out Tlaib. She wrote:

"A woman who condones the torturous rape of other woman...yet considers herself a feminist?"

Gaines then went on to call Tlaib a "terrorist sympathizer" and added:

"This should be an emphatic "YEA" vote to anyone with even the slightest shred of morality and decency. Tlaib is a terrorist sympathizer, plain and simple."

Expand Tweet

Resolution H. Res. 966 holds Hamas responsible for rape, gang rape, and sexual mutilation on and after October 7. It states (via Komonews):

"Rape and sexual violence have serious and difficult mental, physical, and emotional impacts on victims, their families and communities."

Riley Gaines says Tlaib is not "a champion for women's rights"

On the rising criticism, the Michigan Democrat said that "war crimes cannot justify more war crimes" and added:

"We all have a responsibility to denounce sexual violence in all forms, regardless of who is responsible. War crimes cannot justify more war crimes. This resolution falls well short of also acknowledging the sexual abuse of Palestinians."

Expand Tweet

Gaines, 23, later called out Tlaib saying this is the "All Lives Matter approach":

"Hahahahahaha this is the "All Lives Matter" approach. You can't make it up."

The former NCAA swimmer also said that Tlaib's vote was a signal for terrorists and wrote:

"Tlaib's vote has signaled to terrorists that rape is acceptable. Never let her convince you she is a "champion for women's rights" like she's run on in the past. Her true colors are showing."

Expand Tweet

Gaines is a staunch advocate for women's rights and is also outspoken in her opposition to transgender athletes competing in women's sports. In a recent interview, the 12-time All-American swimmer emphasized that anyone who opposes her stance is a "misogynist."

"It is pro-common sense, and it is pro-fairness, and it is pro-reality pro-truth. My response to anyone who wants to call me transphobic, is well they're a misogynist," Gaines said (via 2News Oklahoma).