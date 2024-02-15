"The entitlement is crazy"- Riley Gaines slams Megan Rapinoe on controversial comments on Christians and god's existence

Riley Gaines criticized the comments made by former USNWT captain Megan Rapinoe. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gaines commented on the latest statements made by the 38-year-old.

Riley Gaines has been a vocal activist for women's rights. For the past two years, she has been taking every possible step ahead to prevent transgender athletes from participating in women's sports.

The former captain of the United States National Women's team, Megan Rapinoe has found herself in a pool of controversies throughout her career. Rapinoe had an Achilles injury in November 2023. Megan spoke about the incident on the ‘Pablo Torre Finds Out’ podcast.

"We want these perfect stories and I’m a controversial figure, and having people low-key celebrate it — but then also be so disingenuous about it, that that part is kinda funny too. I’m like, wow you guys are in a special place in hell that you’re celebrating this," she said. ( as quoted by outkick.com)

Moreover, Rapinoe openly tried to mock Christians by whispering into the mic.

"I’m not a religious person or anything and if there was a God, like, this is proof that there isn’t. Somebody needs to check on the Christians, they're not okay," she said (as quoted by outkick.com)

This comment enraged a lot of fans on social media. Reacting to those comments, Riley Gaines expressed her disappointment on X (formerly Twitter).

"The entitlement is crazyyy.There's only one judge, jury, & executioner in one and it isn't Megan Rapinoe," she tweeted.

Riley Gaines' journey as an activist

Riley Gaiens at the House Oversight Committee Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX

Riley Gaines was a part of the NCAA swimming team at the University of Kentucky. As an athlete, she observed that many regions of sports needed reformation as well as someone to stand up for such causes.

Gaines decided to pursue activism to support women in sports. Her major point of activism is to pass a law prohibiting transgender athletes from participating in women's sports. She experienced discrimination herself when she tied with transgender athlete Lia Thomas for the fifth position at the NCAA freestyle championships in 2022.

Riley is very active on her social media handles and raises her voice regularly. She participated in many events which aimed to bring about a change in the dimensions of women's sports.

Recently, Riley along with several other activists tried to meet the governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham to discuss passing a law termed HB 205. However, according to her, the governor refused to meet them. Gaines is hopeful that positive change will be brought about in the space of women's sports.