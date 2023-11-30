US Open Championships 2023: Day 1 results: Katie Ledecky and Charlie Clark win 800m, Robert Finke narrowly misses out on medal

Day 1 of the 2023 US Open Championships, scheduled from November 29 to December 2, 2023, featured the finals of the men's and women's 800m freestyle events.

The 2023 Toyota US Open Championships is a long course meet held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) in North Carolina, US, and approved by World Aquatics as the qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

2023 US Open Championships Day 1 women's 800m freestyle results ft. Katie Ledecky

: Katie Ledecky warms up before the Women's 800 Meter Freestyle Final on day 1 of the Toyota US Open on November 29, 2023, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist, Katie Ledecky secured the top position in the women's 800m freestyle. Ledecky, who has won three Olympic gold medals in the 800m freestyle, touched the wall with a time of 8:15.91.

Paige Madden finished the race second clocking a time of 8:29.91. She had recorded her personal best time of 8:32.46 at the summer’s TYR Pro Championships. Madden managed to cut off two and a half seconds from her best times.

Madden was followed by the teenage swimmer Jillian Cox, who recorded 8:33.77.

The list of top 15 finishers of the female 800m freestyle is given below:

Katie Ledecky: 8:15.91 Paige Madden: 8:29.91 Jillian Cox: 8:33.77 Dune Coetzee: 8:33.86 Gan Ching Hwee: 8:37.26 Cavan Gormsen: 8:39.78 Ella Jansen: 8:40.14 Elle Braun: 8:40.67 Sienna Angove: 8:45.87 Mila Nikanorov: 8:46.12 Aly Breslin: 8:48.15 Maddie Waggoner: 8:48.37 Sophia Knapp: 8:48.71 Ella Cosgrove: 8:50.80 Sophia Karras: 8:54.03

2023 US Open Championships Day 1 men's 800m freestyle results ft. Clark Charlie

Charlie Clark reacts after winning the Men's 800-meter freestyle Final on day 1 of the Toyota US Open on November 29, 2023, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Charlie Clark finished at the top position in the men's 800m freestyle on Day 1 of the 2023 Toyota US Open Championships by clocking a time of 7:50.49. He was followed by David Johnston, who recorded 7:53.87, and Ilia Sibirtsev, who finished the race in 7:54.36.

Robert Finke, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist in the 800m freestyle, missed out on the medal by a narrow margin after recording a time of 7:54.90.

The list of top 15 finishers of the male 800m freestyle is given below:

Charlie Clarke: 7:50.49 David Johnston: 7:53.87 Ilia Sibirtsev: 7:54.36 Robert Finke: 7:54.90 Will Gallant: 7:57.72 Eric Brown: 8:01.35 Dylan Porges Avila: 8:04.94 Luka Mijatovic: 8:05.44 Batuhan Filiz: 8:06.23 Trey Dickey: 8:06.86 Jake Narvid: 8:06.88 Sean Green: 8:08.36 Wheelie Shoyat Chip: 8:09.39 Rex Maurer: 8:10.00 Connor Lamastra: 8:10.52