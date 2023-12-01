US Open Championships 2023: Day 3 Schedule, Athletes in action ft. Kate Douglass

The 2023 US Open Championships, scheduled from November 29 to December 2, 2023, will enter Day 3 on Friday i.e. December 1. The swimming Championships are held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) in North Carolina, United States.

All the events will take place as the long course meets. Day 3 will feature multiple male and female heat and final events, including 400m medley, 100m butterfly, 200m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, and 100m backstroke.

Schedule for the 2023 US Open Championships on Day 3

Chase Kalisz competes in the Men's 200m Individual Medley Prelims at the Toyota US Open on November 30, 2023, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The time for heats of Day 3's events mentioned below:

Women's 400m Individual Medley - 9:00 am

Men's 400m Individual Medley - 9:23 am

Women's 100m Butterfly - 9:45 am

Men's 100m Butterfly - 10:02 am

Women's 200m Freestyle - 10:19 am

Men's 200m Freestyle - 10:36 am

Women's 100m Breaststroke - 10:52 am

Men's 100m Breaststroke - 11:10 am

Women's 100m Backstroke - 11:31 am

Men's 100m Backstroke - 11:51 am

The finals of all the above events are scheduled at 6 p.m. All the times are as per the E.T.

Viewers can watch the live action from finals of Day 3 on Peacock.

Athletes to look out for on Day 3 of the 2023 US Open Championships ft. Kate Douglass

Kate Douglass reacts after winning the Women's 50 Meter Freestyle Final at the 2023 Toyota US Open at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The athletes to feature on Day 3 of the 2023 Toyota US Open Championships as per their events are:

The women's 400m Individual Medley heats will feature Regan Smith, and Summer McIntosh. Murphy Grant will be seen competing in the men's 400m Individual Medley heat alongside Will Gallant, Robert Finke, and Rex Maurer.

The Women's 100m Butterfly heats will feature Gretch Walsch and Torri Huske. Michael Andrew will be seen competing against Celeb Dressel in the heats for the Men's 100m Butterfly. Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky Smith Leah, Cox Jillian, and Campell Chase will lock horns in the Women's 200m Freestyle heats.

Rex will compete in the heats for the Men's 200m Freestyle alongside Chip Wheelie Shoyat and Matt King. The Women's 100m Breaststroke will feature Lilly King, and Douglass competing in the heats.

The results for Day 2 of the 2023 Toyota US Open Championships can be found here.