US Open Championships 2023 Results: Katie Ledecky and Kate Douglass win gold, Summer McIntosh claims bronze in 200m backstroke | Day 4

Day 4 of the US Open Championship 2023 concluded on December 2 with thrilling results. The day, spread around five events, saw prolific swimmers like Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh, Kate Douglass and many others compete at their best. Moreover, the championship served as an important step before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The final day of the US Open Championship was a heats and final combination of the men's and women's 200m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, and 200m butterfly along with the slow heats of the 1500m freestyle. The heats of these events kickstarted from 9 AM ET and the finals began from 6 PM ET.

Katie Ledecky at Toyota US Open Championship - Day 4

The first event of the day, the women’s 1500m race, saw legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky bagging a gold medal with a timing of 15:46:38. The 2nd and 3rd places were captured by Paige Madden and Leah Smith. who clocked 16:11.26 and 16:15.46 respectively.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Bobby Finke won the men’s 1500m freestyle race. His competitor Charlie Clark came 2nd, clocking a second and a half less than Finke. Swimmer Luke Whitlock achieved a 3rd-place finish with a personal best of 15:08.09.

Regan Smith and Claire Curzan won 1st and 2nd place in the women’s 200m backstroke. Young swimmer Summer McIntosh managed a 3rd-place finish with 2:06:81.

The women's 200m breaststroke saw Kate Douglass bag a gold medal with a timing of 2:21.87. Her competitors Lilly King and Kotryna Tetrekova clocked respective timings of 2:23.98 and 2:25.39.

More highlights from the day of the US Open Championship

Regan Smitha at Toyota US Open Championship - Day 4

The remaining events from Day 4 of the US Open Championship include men’s 200m backstroke and breaststroke, men’s and women’s 100m freestyle and 200m butterfly.

Hubert Kros won the gold medal in the 200m men’s backstroke. He clocked 1:55.95 leaving behind 2nd-placed Kieran Smith and Kai Van Westering. The men’s 200m breaststroke saw Matt Fallon winning with a timing of 2:09.49. Cody Miller lost the 1st place finish by just 0.04 seconds.

Swimmers Siobhan Haughey and Matt King won the women’s and men’s 100m freestyle events. Josh Matheny won third place by clocking 2:10.49.

The women’s 200m butterfly saw Regan Smith bagging another gold medal for the day after the women’s 200m backstroke. She clocked 2:06.72. On the other hand, Ilya Kharun won the men’s 200m butterfly clocking 1:54.66.