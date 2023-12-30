"Using your diagnosis & own internal torment as an excuse to emotionally abuse" - Riley Gaines reacts to trans activist's take on controversial bills

Riley Gains, an advocate for exclusion of transgender athletes from women's sports recently responded to a TikTok video. It was uploaded by philosopher and freethinker Ray Alex William on X and featured the comments of transgender activist Kristen Fiore.

The video focused on the recent wave of alleged anti-trans legislation and its effect on people's ability to get healthcare. Alex Williams, whose social media comments are known to spark deep discussion, also shared the video.

This controversy has recently gained a lot of traction as 85 of the 589 alleged anti-trans measures were passed in 2023. Fiore's words, on TikTok, on this issue were:

"We are less than a month into this year, and the number of anti-trans bills is reaching into the hundreds. Many of these bills limit or eliminate access to health care, and I need your perspective. I need you to know the impact."

"I am barely starting any medical transition, and if you told me today that I would lose my health care, I would not survive tomorrow. Trans people are going to die in this country because of these bills, and when they do, they are going to try to call them suicides. Don't let them get away with it. Call it what it is. Murder.”

Williams compared Fiore's comments to emotional manipulation in cases of domestic violence, and cited Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr as an example. He criticized the statistics used to judge trans activism, stating that the percentage success rate is based on a poll of 27 people.

Echoing Williams' concerns, Riley Gaines expressed her agreement through a post reacting to Kristen Fiore`s words, critising the use one's personal struggles and diagnoses, for emotional manipulation. Gaines referred to such an act as not only narcissistic, but also self-centered in nature:

"Give me what I want & do as I say or I'll kill myself and it will be your fault." Using your diagnosis & own internal torment as an excuse to emotionally abuse others is exactly what a self-centered, manipulative, narcissist does."

Riley Gaines expresses depleasure in Governor DeWine's decision on HB68

Riley Gaines turned her attention to the result from Governor Mike DeWine's press conference, which was held on Friday.

In the conference, Governor DeWine's decision was announced in regards to signing House Bill 68, a controversial bill that affects transgender athletes and minors in Ohio.

Gaines has made it clear on her social media accounts that she is unhappy with Ohio Governor Mike's decision to veto House Bill 68, calling it a "spineless" decision:

"Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed HB 68, a bill that would protect women's sports and prevent child mutilation. Fortunately, Ohio has the votes to override the veto. @GovMikeDeWine is a spineless coward that needs to be removed from office."