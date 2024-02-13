"Water safety never stops" - Michael Phelps' wife Nicole sends message to be vigilant about drowning

Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole Phelps, have long since been staunch advocates of spreading awareness about water safety. Most recently, the latter shared a PSA regarding drowning risks for kids, after swimming, to educate fans.

Nicole, who is a mother to four boys, Boomer, Beckett, Maverick, and Nico, is always at the forefront of spreading knowledge about the risks of drowning, and how to take the appropriate measures to counteract those risks.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the former model reposted a post that stated, “Done swimming? The risk of your child drowning just went up,” and wrote beneath it,

“Water safety never stops.”

Via Nicole Phelps' Instagram story

The original post describes how the risk of a child drowning increases, once swimming time is over, and encourages parents and coaches to stay vigilant.

“The risk of a child drowning actually increases after leaving the water. 70% of drownings of young children occur during non-swim times. Children might return unsupervised or try to sneak in one last dip. Always ensure the pool area is secured and children are monitored, especially after swim times,” the caption of the post read.

Michael Phelps on the importance of water safety

Like his wife, Michael Phelps is also very vocal in raising awareness about the dangers of drowning. The swimmer’s non-profit organization, the Michael Phelps Foundation, has an initiative named the “IM Safe” program where they provide kids with basic water instruction and even offer a safety certification.

The Baltimore Bullet began swimming to acquaint himself with water safety.

“The only reason why I ever swam or I was ever in the water was for water safety,” he told POPSUGAR in an interview.

The then father of two added that with his kids, water safety became all the more prevalent.

“Our pool fence is something that is so key, because we have two little boys who have zero fear in the water. They both know how to swim, but we also know how fast [drowning] can happen. It’s something that’s just so important as a parent.”

Over the years, Michael Phelps has taken a lot of steps to further the proper knowledge about water safety, including launching an education program to reduce child drowning injury alongside Arizona State University and appearing on PAW Patrol with his son to teach kids the "ABCs and 123s of Swim Safety.”