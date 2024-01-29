"What alternative world are we living in" - Riley Gaines reacts to Snoop Dogg's words of praise for Donald Trump

Riley Gaines passed a sly comment about Snoop Dogg's inclination towards former US President Donald Trump. The activist said Snoop Dogg essentially endorses Trump.

"Snoop dogg essentially endorses Trump while Ben Shapiro has the #1 rap on iTunes."

"What alternative world are we living in lol"

The former NCAA swimmer shared Collin Rugg's, co-owner of Trending Politics, post, highlighting the American rapper's comments. Snoop Dogg, in an interview with The Sunday Times, said Trump has done only great things for him.

"I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump. He ain't done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris."

In an earlier tweet, Gaines to Ben Shapiro's rap song:

Riley Gaines rebukes climate activists for defacing the Mona Lisa with soup

Riley Gaines, 23, who voices her opinion on nearly everything from women's sports to feminism to politics and policies, recently called out climate activists who threw soup at the Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre Museum.

In a sarcastic tweet, the activist stated:

"Defacing the Mona Lisa with soup will immediately make everyone stop burning & developing fossil fuels. Great idea. Lock them up."

The Louvre Museum, in a statement, said the activists were from the 'Riposte Alimentaire' environmental movement.

"Two activists from the environmental movement 'Riposte Alimentaire' sprayed pumpkin soup on the armored glass protecting the Mona Lisa, this Sunday, January 28, 2024, around 10 a.m. (4 a.m. ET). The Louvre's security staff immediately intervened."

The environmental group shared its demand on X, formerly Twitter, for the establishment of Sustainable Food Social Security.

Riposte Alimentaire believes their demand will allow residents to benefit from a vital food card. It stated on social media that:

"This demand will allow each resident to benefit from a vital food card topped up with an amount of 150 euros each month, to purchase approved and democratically selected products."

Riley Gaines, who recently launched a children's book, shared Congressman Tim Burchett's post saying,

"And just like that the climate problem was solved and everyone drove electric pickups."

