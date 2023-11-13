“What is wrong with our world” - Michael Phelps' wife Nicole reacts to shocking video involving newborn child during Israel-Hamas crisis

Swimming legend Michael Phelps’ wife, Nicole Phelps, recently expressed her concern for the situation of mothers and children amid the Israel-Hamas crisis. The 38-year-old was sorrowful after she shared a despairing video of a newborn baby and his mother.

After working in the pageant industry for some time, Nicole Phelps has been serving as the ambassador of the Michael Phelps Foundation since 2015. She and Michael Phelps aim to work for water safety, wellness, and physical and mental health. Besides working in the social field, Nicole is also a mother of three and will soon give birth to her fourth child with Phelps.

Recently, Nicole shared a heart-breaking video of a newborn baby in the Israel-Hamas crisis on her Instagram. The clip showed a lady carrying the infant in her arms and exhaustively walking. She revealed that the baby and the mother were forced to leave the hospital within three hours of delivery. Neither the mother nor the newborn had taken rest. Instead, they were hopelessly walking on the streets to find shelter.

Sharing the video, Nicole expressed her feelings, adding,

“What is wrong w our world”- along with a heartbreak emoji.

Nicole Phelp's Instagram story

Michael Phelps' wife reveals fourth child's gender soon after announcing pregnancy

Nicole Phelps with their son Boomer at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps officially confirmed their pregnancy news on October 30. Mrs. Phelps shared an Instagram post and captioned it,

"For those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024"

Moreover, in November, Nicole appeared in an interview with Today.com to reveal some interesting details about her pregnancy.

Nicole, a mother to three sons, shared that she was preparing for treatment of her headache initially. However, her doctor recommended she take a pregnancy test to avoid any complications if the results turned out to be positive.

She revealed that when she came out with the test results, her husband told her that she looked as if she had seen a ghost. Although Michael Phelps was excited hearing the news, Nicole said that she took “some time to process” her pregnancy.

She explained in the interview,

“Listen, I’m a mom and I know how much work it takes,”

She further added,

“I personally believe in pretty much sacrificing two years of my life to this new baby. But we are so excited. I don’t even want to call him a surprise because he is wanted. He’s the bonus we didn’t know we needed,” Nicole Phelps said.

Nicole Phelps revealed that the fourth baby was also a boy. Nicole wanted Michael to also have a father-daughter bond just like she had with her father. However, she said she was happy with what she was receiving.