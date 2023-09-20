"Who's to blame here?" - Riley Gaines mocks Kansas City High School for crowning a transgender as homecoming queen

Riley Gaines, a well-known figure in the world of sports and a fervent advocate for women's rights in sports, criticized the Kansas City High School for crowning a transgender as a homecoming queen.

The Kansas City High School named Tristan Young, a trans woman as the homecoming queen at the Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Gaines, a former competitive swimmer who called out Lia Thomas, a trans athlete who broke multiple records and won medals, mocked the decision. She took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"So stunning & brave. Another reminder to all girls that men make the best women. I wonder if a female will win homecoming king or if it's understood that both of these spots are reserved for males. Who's to blame here?"

Among the five candidates, Young was the only trans woman. Young is not the first trans woman to be named as the homecoming queen, though. In 2015, Landon Patterson, another trans woman, was crowned.

A homecoming queen is an honorary title used in U.S. high schools, awarded to a young female student, along with 'Homecoming King'.

They are chosen by their peers or by a committee of faculty to reign over the activities related to homecoming games - an American football game between the high school and their closest rival team.

Riley Gaines pens down a birthday wish for her husband

Riley Gaines with her husband Louis Barker

Riley Gaines met her husband, Louis Barker, at the University of Kentucky as a student and started dating in 2019. After dating for a while, they got married in May 2022.

Barker turned 24 on September 19, 2023, and in view of that, Gaines penned down a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband.

"Happy 24th birthday to my husband, Louis," she wrote.

"My greatest supporter, my greatest comfort, & my rock. Don't listen when they tell you 'You're too young to get married.' I fall more in love every day," she added.

Barker hails from Crawley in West Sussex, England, and now lives with Gaines. He owns an esteemed business called LCB Pools, renowned for superpools and offerings.

Gaines took credit for Barker's adjustment to his new surroundings as she wrote:

"His British accent is turning more southern by the day. Since coming to the US in 2018, he now hunts, drives a F350, and is packin' 100% of the time. I take full credit for the transformation,till working on "y'all" though."

