"Why isn't there an uproar that she's competing with women?" - Riley Gaines slams the Rainbow Devils for celebrating Quinn’s World Cup appearance

Riley Gaines has expressed her reservations about the Rainbow Devils, an LGBTQ+ sports media outlet, celebrating Quinn, the Canadian soccer player who recently made history as the first openly transgender and non-binary athlete to participate in a FIFA World Cup.

Quinn, who has an impressive record with 90 caps for Canada and a gold medal from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, publicly came out as transgender and non-binary in September 2020. The soccer player made their World Cup debut for Canada in a goalless draw against Nigeria and is scheduled to compete against Ireland and Australia in the remaining group matches.

On July 22, 2023, the Rainbow Devils tweeted their congratulations to Quinn, recognizing their groundbreaking achievement as the first openly transgender and non-binary player to grace a FIFA World Cup.

"Congratulations to Quinn, who has become the first out-trans and non-binary player to play at a FIFA World Cup."

Riley Gaines expressed her concerns on Twitter, dismayed by the celebration surrounding Quinn's success. She questioned the inclusion of Quinn in women's sports, stating,

"A woman playing with the women on a woman’s team... and celebrating for it? If Quinn doesn’t identify as a woman and we’re basing this on gender identity, why isn’t there an uproar that she’s competing with women?"

Riley Gaines noted that it was a double standard with adverse effects on women.

"How do people not see the double standard and how it’s women’s categories, spaces, and sports that are in jeopardy?"

Riley Gaines clarified that she has no issues with Quinn competing on women's teams, as Quinn is female and entitled to compete with other women (as long as there are no performance-enhancing drugs involved). In fact, Gaines encouraged Quinn's participation but highlighted the perceived hypocrisy and potential consequences involved.

"Allow me to be clear: I have no problem with Quinn playing with the women, as she is a female and is absolutely entitled to play with the women (as long as there are no PEDs). I actually encourage her to play. Just highlighting the hypocrisy and what’s at stake."

Riley Gaines joins esteemed female athletes at the ICONS summit to advocate for gender equality in sports

Riley Gaines joined a group of esteemed female sports athletes at the Independent Council on Women's Sports (ICONS) conference. This summit, held yesterday, aimed to highlight and address the challenges faced by women in sports.

As a speaker at the event, Gaines, along with fellow athletes Marshi Smith and Kim Shasby Jones, presented compelling evidence of the systemic mistreatment and discrimination experienced by female athletes. The International Summit serves as a crucial platform for advocating for gender equality and empowering women in the world of sports.