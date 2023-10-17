"Winning a title as a male in the women's category makes you an entitled cheat"- Riley Gaines slams transgender fencer on world championship win

Women’s rights activist Riley Gaines recently slammed trans male fencer Liz Kocab, also known as Elizabeth Kocab, for her win in the Veteran Fencing World Championships 2023. The 71-year-old competed in the +70 women's epee event at Daytona Beach and achieved her eighth world championship title on October 16.

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines has been actively fighting to protect the rights, opportunities, and security of women in the sports world. She believes that in the pursuit of providing transgender women equal opportunities, the government is hampering women’s opportunities. While fighting for the rights, Gaines frequently highlights events where biologically male athletes win in women’s categories.

Recently, Riley Gaines took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share her opinion about Liz Kocab’s win in the Veteran Fencing World Championships. Sharing the post, the 23-year-old stated that it was “cheating” for Kocab to win in the women’s category. Gaines wrote in her post,

“Liz Kocab (male) wins his 8th Fencing World Championship title...in the women's category”

She added,

"Winning a title as a male in the women's category doesn't make you a champion. It makes you an entitled cheat."

Riley Gaines urges fans to celebrate Real Women’s Day on October 10

Riley Gaines at an interview (Image via Shutterstock.com)

Riley Gaines is famous for her stout remark on trans athletes occupying opportunities meant for women. Recently, she highlighted her discontent with reputed sports brands like ESPN celebrating trans athletes like Lia Thomas on Women’s History Month in March.

She took to her X handle to express her thoughts about the celebrations and told in the video,

"I noticed a common theme and that theme was that in places where we were supposed to be honoring women, we were honoring men, who are claiming the identity of a woman."

Furthermore, Gaines expressed how it was unfair to not celebrate the achievements of biologically female athletes. Therefore, to take action against it from her end, she declared the foundation of Real Women’s Day. The swimmer urged her fans to observe October 10 as its celebration date.

Moreover, she expressed her idea behind the particular date for Real Women’s Day. Explaining in her video, Gaines said:

"Now why October 10th? October 10th is the 10th day of the 10th month, which in Roman numerals is XX, and if you took fifth-grade biology, then you know XX is the female chromosome."

To gain support for the movement, she also created a petition link and urged her fans to sign it.