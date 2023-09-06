World Junior Swimming Championships 2023: Day 2 Final Results

The 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships kicked off on September 4, 2023, at the Wingate Institute in Netanya, Israel.

Day 2 of the six-day competition featured eight final events including (all events are for juniors) Women's 800m Freestyle, Men's 100m Backstroke, Women's 200m Butterfly, Men's 200m Freestyle, Women's 50m Breaststroke, Men's 100m Breaststroke, and Women's 100m Backstroke.

The USA won a total of eight medals on Day 2. America's Kayla Han won the women's 800m freestyle. Bosnia and Herzegovina's Luna Pudar won the women's 200m butterfly and achieved a championship record, clocking 2:07.20.

American Maximus Williamson, who led the men's junior team to the podium on Day 1 in the 4x100m freestyle relay, won the Men's 200m Medley, clocking 1:57.29, a new championship record.

Final Results for Day 2 at the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships

The final results for Day 2, according to the categories, are given below:

Women's 800m freestyle final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

The result of the Women's 800m Freestyle as disclosed on the Omega Timing Official Time Website is given below:

Kayla Han (USA): 8:29.66 Yihan Mao (CHN): 8:33.66 Agostina Hein (ARG): 8:33.90 Ruka Takezawa (JPN): 8:38.16 Niko Aoki (JPN): 8:39.36 Lynsey Bowen (USA): 8:39.37 Ella Cosgrove (CAN): 8:39.44 Emma Vittoria Giannelli (ITA): 8:39.56

Men's 100m Backstroke final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

The result of the Men's 100m Backstroke as disclosed on the Omega Timing Official Time Website is given below:

Oleksandr Zheltiakov (UKR): 53.73 Miroslav Knedla (CZE): 54.01 Christian Bacico (ITA): 54.08 Ulises Saravia (ARG): 54.16 Daniel Diehl (USA): 54.37 Enoch Robb (AUS): 54.75 Aiden Norman (CAN): 55.09 Daniele Del Signore (ITA): 55.49

Women's 200m butterfly final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

The result of the Women's 200m Butterfly as disclosed on the Omega Timing Official Time Website is given below:

Lana Pudar (BIH): 2:07.20 (CR) Bella Grant (AUS): 2:08.97 Paola Borrelli (ITA): 2:10.89 Doyeon Kim (KOR): 2:11.03 Jessica Cole (AUS): 2:11.11 Hannah Bellard (USA): 2:11.26 Bailey Hartman (USA): 2:11.67 Clare Watson (CAN): 2:12.67

Men's 200m freestyle final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

The result of the Men's 200m Freestyle as disclosed on the Omega Timing Official Time Website is given below:

Flynn Southam (AUS): 1:46.57 Alessandro Ragaini (ITA): 1:47.28 Anders Mcalpine (AUS): 1:47.94 Petar Petrov Mitsin (BUL): 1:48.06 Junwoo Kim (KOR): 1:48.24 Filippo Bertoni (ITA): 1:48.42 Cooper Lucas (USA): 1:48.53 Jason Zhao (USA): 1:48.62

Women's 50m breaststroke final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

The result of the Women's 50m Breaststroke as disclosed on the Omega Timing Official Time Website is given below:

Eneli Jefimova (EST): 30.42 Monique Wieruszowski (NZL): 30.68 Piper Enge (USA): 30.74 Alexanne Lepage (CAN): 31.19 Kiia Metsakonkola (FIN): 31.40 Kotomi Kato (JPN): 31.45 Jimena Ruiz (ESP): 31.46 Irene Mati (ITA): 31.69

Men's 100m breaststroke final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

The result of the Men's 100m Breaststroke as disclosed on the Omega Timing Official Time Website is given below:

Joshua Chen (USA): 1:00.70 Yamato Okadome (JPN): 1:01.20 Watson Nguyen (USA): 1:01.22 Arsen Kozhakhmetov (KAZ): 1:01.54 Xavier Yamil Ruiz (PUR): 1:01.84 Thomas Truter (RSA): 1:01.98

6. Gideon Patrick (AUS): 1:01.98

8. Nil Cadevall Micolau (ESP): 1:02.24

Women's 100m backstroke final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

The result of the Women's 100m Backstroke as disclosed on the Omega Timing Official Time Website is given below:

Jaclyn Barclay (AUS): 59.47 Iona Anderson (AUS): 59.88 Erika Pelaez (USA): 59.94 Teagan O'Dell (USA): 1:00.07 Delia Llyod (CAN): 1:01.08 Miri Sasaki (JPN): 1:01.44 Giada Gorlier (ITA): 1:01.96 Milla Drakopoulos (RSA): 1:02.25

Men's 200m medley final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

The result of the Men's 200m Medley as disclosed on the Omega Timing Official Time Website is given below:

Maximus Williamson (USA): 1:57.29 (CR) Daniel Diehl (USA): 1:58.62 Lorne Wigginton (CAN): 1:59.44 Zhanshuo Zhang (CHN): 1:59.49 Riku Yamaguchi (JPN): 2:00.30 Christian Mantegazza (ITA): 2:01.29 Minkyu Noh (KOR): 2:01.93 Tomoyuki Matsushita (JPN): DSQ

Mixed 4X100 medley relay final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

The result of the Mixed 4X100 Medley Relay as disclosed on the Omega Timing Official Time Website is given below:

United States of America: 3:45.62 Australia: 3:49.18 Italy: 3:50.09 Canada: 3:50.51 Japan: 3:51.73 Spain: 3:52.79 Hong Kong: 3:53.37 Kazakhstan: 3:54.08