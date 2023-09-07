World Junior Swimming Championships 2023: Day 3 Final Results

After two days of exciting swimming action, the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships stepped into day three on September 6, 2023. Team USA claimed one gold medal while Australia claimed two gold medals on day three of the Championships.

The evening session of day three consisted of four finals which includes women's 200m backstroke, men's 100m butterfly, women's 100m freestyle, and mixed 4x100m freestyle events.

Women's 200m Backstroke Finals of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

The women's 200m backstroke final was the first final of the evening session of day three of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships. Teagan O'Dell claimed the first gold medal of the night for Team USA. The American swimmer maintained a consistent lead and was the only swimmer to post sub -1:03 at the 100m mark.

Teagan O'Dell was also the only swimmer to have sub 33 splits in the last two 50s. She posted a time of 2:08.09, a new personal best, to take home the gold medal. The silver medal of the women's 200m backstroke was also claimed by Team USA courtesy of JoJo Ramsey's excellent swim.

Ramsey clocked a time of 2:10.18 to seal the second place finish. Australia's Bella Grant finished in third place with a time of 2:11.24 to claim the bronze medal.

The final results of the women's 200m backstroke finals as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website are attached below:

Teagan O'Dell (USA) - 2:08.09 JoJo Ramsey (USA) - 2:10.18 Bella Grant (AUS) - 2:11.24 Sum Yuet Cindy Cheung (HKG) - 2:12.32 Nahia Garrido Malvar (ESP) - 2:12.50 Delia Lloyd (CAN) - 2:12.84 Xinyi Wang (CHN) - 2:13.59 Xeniya Ignatova (KAZ) - 2:14.66 Kristine Norby (DEN) - 2:15.35

Men's 100m Butterfly Finals of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Casper Puggaard of Denmark claimed the men's 100m butterfly title with a new personal best time of 52.30. Puggaard showed improvements from his bronze medal finish last year as he swam to victory.

Puggaard was in second place at the 50m mark while Croatia's Maro Miknic was in the lead. But Casper Puggaard picked up the pace in the final 50m to reach the wall first and win the gold medal. China's Wang Xizhe finished in second place with a time of 52.65 followed by Austria's Lukas Edl. Maro Miknic, who was in the lead at the 50m mark, finished in seventh place.

The results of the men's 100m butterfly finals as revealed on the Omega Timing Website are attached below:

Casper Puggaard (DEN) - 52.30 Wang Xizhe (CHN) - 52.65 Lukas Edl (AUT) - 52.68 Maxim Skazobtsov (KAZ) - 52.87 Enoch Robb (AUS) - 52.88 Filip Senc-Samardzic (CAN) - 52.94 Maro Miknic (CRO) - 53.20 Daniele Momoni (ITA) - 54.33

Women's 100m Freestyle Final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Australia's Olivia Wunsch emerged victorious in the women's 100m freestyle final. She reached the wall first with a time of 53.71 to claim the gold medal. Italy's Sara Curtis was leading at the 50m mark while Wunsch was in second place.

But Olivia Wunsch was the fastest in the final 50m of the women's 100m freestyle to finish in first place. Another Australian swimmer, Milla Jansen, claimed the silver medal with a new personal best time of 54.08. USA's Anna Moesch finished in third place.

The results of the women's 100m freestyle final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website is attached below:

Olivia Wunsch (AUS) - 53.71 Milla Jansen (AUS) - 54.08 Anna Moesch (USA) - 54.69 Erika Pelaez (USA) - 54.94 Sara Curtis (ITA) - 55.27 Maria Daza Garcia (ESP) - 55.43 Julie Brousseau (CAN) - 55.96 Mia West (CAN) - 56.09

Men's 800m Freestyle Timed Finals of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

In the men's 800m freestyle final, Turkey's Kuzey Tuncelli touched the wall first with a time of 7:48.75 to claim the gold medal. Bulgaria's Petar Mitsin finished in second place with a time of 7:49.36 to win the silver medal.

Mitsin was in the lead from the start but was never able to establish a big advantage over Tuncelli. China's Zhang Zhanshuo claimed the bronze medal with a time of 7:50.03. Romania's Vlad Stancu and American Duo of Luke Whitlock and Luke Ellis finished in fourth, fifth and sixth place.

The top eight of the men's 8000m freestyle timed finals as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website are attached below:

Kuzey Tuncelli (TUR) - 7:48.75 Petar Mitsin (BUL) - 7:49.36 Zhang Zhanshuo (CHN) - 7:50.03 Vlad Stefan Stancu (ROU) - 7:50.25 Luke Whitlock (USA) - 7:55.00 Luke Ellis (USA) - 7:56.40 Emir Batur Albayrak (TUR) - 7:58.42 Ryo Nakamitsu (JPN) - 7:59.13

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

It was once again Australia at the top of the podium on day three as they claimed the gold medal in the mixed 4x100m freestyle event. Team Australia, consisting of Flynn Southam, Edward Sommerville, Olivia Wunsch, and Milla Jansen, emerged victorious with a time of 3:24.29.

They not only won the gold medal, but they have set a new world junior record and a new championship record in the mixed 4x100m freestyle event. Team USA, consisting of Maximus Williamson, Jason Zhao, Erika Pelaez and Anna Moesch, finished in second place with a time of 3:25.59. Team Canada finished in third place followed by Italy in fourth place.

The results of the mixed 4x100m freestyle final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website is attached below:

Australia - 3:24.29 (WJ, CR) USA - 3:25.59 Canada - 3:29.14 Italy - 3:30.08 Lithuania - 3:31.48 Brazil - 3:32.95 Poland - 3:34.86 Spain - 3:35.03

Today (September 7) marks the day four of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships. The finals of men's 200m breaststroke, women's 50m butterfly, men's 50m backstroke, women's 100m breaststroke, women's 400m freestyle, men's 50m freestyle, women's 200m medley and men's 4x200m freestyle events will be held on day four of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships.