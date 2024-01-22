"Your message would be a lot clearer" - Riley Gaines calls on Kamala Harris to define 'women' after U.S. Vice-President's 'bodies' claim

Riley Gaines recently took a dig at US Vice President Kamala Harris’s statement on women's bodies. She asked the government to clearly specify their definition of what a woman was.

US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are currently fighting for abortion rights in the nation. The Biden campaign is making Harris the face of the reproductive rights issue as a strategy to deal with former US President Donald Trump’s possible presidential comeback.

Harris shared her take on the ongoing agenda on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. She wrote:

"My message is clear: The government should not tell women what to do with their own bodies."

Riley Gaines reacted to Kamala Harris's statement, questioning what the Vice President meant when she wrote "women". She shared Harris' post and stated:

"Your message would be even clearer if you could define what a woman is lol"

Riley Gaines has gained notoriety for taking a stand for women's rights in sports opportunities. Recently, she slammed the NCAA president Charlie Baker for his avoidance of speaking on the position of trans women athletes in women’s sports.

Riley Gaines reacted to transgender golfer winning the gold medal at the championship

On January 12, trans golfer Hailey Davidson won a women’s tournament in Florida. The 30-year-old won the NXXT Women’s Classic at the Mission Inn Resort and Club, which elevated her chances to compete further in the LPGA tour.

Gaines criticized Davidson’s win by sharing her views on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. The former swimmer wrote:

"A man stands atop the podium while the women smile and applaud”

Gaines added:

“The ultimate patriarchy that the "feminists" fully embrace”

Davidson has achieved a top 2 finish twice, along with a 7th and 9th place finish in the five matches organized by LPGA since November.

The tour is yet to host eight more events that will conclude at the NXXT Tour Championship in Ocala, FL scheduled on March 25 to 27.