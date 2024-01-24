"Our government is more corrupt than we realize" - Riley Gaines on Republican party chairman bribing Senate candidate not to run for office

Riley Gaines has reacted to a secret recording trying to bribe Kari Lake not to run for the Senate. She shared the recording on X (Twitter), saying, "this is absolutely insane."

Colin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, shared the recording labeled exclusive by Daily Mail. In the recording, which goes back 10 months, Arizona Republic Party chair Jeff Dewit can be heard telling Lake:

"Just to say is there a number at which..."

Lake responds:

"I can be bought? (laughs) That's what it's about."

DeWit, the Arizona GOP chair, told Lake that there are very powerful people who want to keep her out. He said:

"You can take a pause for a couple of years. Then go right back to it."

The former television news anchor replies:

"No. $10 million, $20 million, $30 million...no, no, no. A billion? This is not about money; this is about our country."

Riley Gaines tweeted:

"This is absolutely insane. Our government is more corrupt than we realize. Both sides."

Now, Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake is demanding DeWit's resignation. She told a reporter at former US President Donald Trump's New Hampshire primary victory party that they cannot afford to have somebody who is corrupt and compromised running the Republican Party.

"He's gotta resign. We can't have somebody who is corrupt and compromised running the Republican Part."

Riley Gaines raises voice against corruption, transgender women

Gaines, the former collegiate swimmer for the University of Kentucky, is not the one to mince words when it comes to corruption and transgender women participating in women's sports.

She has emerged as a force to be reckoned with after finishing fifth in the 2022 NCAA freestyle championship with Lia Thomas, the first openly transgender woman to win NCAA swimming event.

Here's what Gaines said at Jefferson County Republican Party's Lincoln Day Dinner last year:

"What they're asking us to do, deny man and woman, is the essence of humanity. Not to be grim, but that she be really chilling.

"They want to control how we think. They want to control what we say. They want to control how we feel. And what that is, open any textbook...that's Marxism."

Sen. Robby Mills, who sponsored a bill that banned transgender girls in grades 6-12 from participating in girls' sports and transgender women from women's teams in college, described Gaines as a courageous young female athlete.