“Such a disappointment” – Michael Phelps receives flak for latest ad after Pfizer backlash

The most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, has been facing the wrath of fans since his Pfizer promotion post on his Instagram handle.

Fans were indeed disappointed with Phelps promoting Pfizer and the rage could be seen in his new ad promotion post too. Just like this fan:

Via Instagram

Michael Phelps receives flak from fans in his latest ad post

The Flying Fish is often seen on his Instagram handle promoting various brands. His most recent post saw the same, where he was seen promoting a mattress brand molecule sleep.

However, Michael Phelps' Instagram post was not taken positively by the fans. He received severe backlash from fans due to his recent promotion for driving a Pharma company called Pfizer.

Fans lost their cool on Phelps after seeing his recent ad post and quickly connected Pfizer to it. One fan wrote:

"Do you have a Pfizer promo code?"

Another fan laughed at Phelps and wrote:

"From hero to zero."

Again 'Pfizer' was mentioned by another guy,

"Brought to you by Pfizer."

Via Instagram

Trollers could not stop themselves from commenting on Michael Phelps' post as one of them wrote:

"Get another booster that’ll fix your depression"

However, Phelps did receive few lovely comments from his fans like these:

"The SHARK"

"Good luck with that"

A troll questioned Pfizer about why they chose Michael Phelps for the ad. She wrote:

"What I wanna know is why did Pfizer think Australia would listen to an overrated has been?? Is that the best you can do Pfizer? It’s pretty disappointing. USA gets Pink and we get this guy [Laughing emoji] I mean WTAF"

Via Instagram

This guy was so disappointed in Michael Phelps that he asked Phelps why he became a spokesperson for the 'evil' Pfizer:

"So very disappointed you are a spokesperson for the totally evil @pfizer.Have you watched the undercover video by @project_veritas ? Believe me they are not here to help citizens. They want $$$$$$$$. Check out the documentary Died Suddenly on Rumble. You might be enlightened."

This guy called Pfizer a 'poison' as he wrote:

"Slinging @pfizerinc poison one day and the bed you can lay in after your vax injury next"

Via Instagram

Troll comments filled up Michael Phelps' comments section. One guy asked Phelps how he felt after taking money from Pfizer:

"How do you feel that you took money from @pfizerinc"

This commenter feels that Phelps would be proud to be Pfizer's partner:

"Bet you are proud to be a Pfizer partner now."

Via Instagram

Although the Pfizer issue is new to the list, Michael Phelps has had a long history of controversies. Whether it had been his two driving under the influence arrests or the viral photograph of him smoking a pot. He has been under the radar of trolls several times in his career.

The reason for his association with Pfizer, according to the American star, was that his fight with depression puts him at a high risk of COVID-19. The reason stated by him was not well received by the fans back then.

However, there is absolutely no doubt that the 23-time Olympic gold medalist is the greatest swimmer ever born.

Poll : 0 votes