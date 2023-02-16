"This is our super bowl" - Fans react as Katie Ledecky shares a 'Super Sunday' pool post

Katie Ledecky, a 19-time World Championships gold medalist, is one of the most popular athletes on social media. Her seven Olympic medals make her one of the most successful female swimmers.

She recently posted a video of herself training on Sunday. Fans could not hold themselves back from commenting on it. TYRSport's official handle even wrote,

"this is our super bowl"

Fans react to Katie Ledecky's recent post

Katie Ledecky enjoys a decent fan following on Instagram with over 578K followers. All of her posts receive appreciative and lovely comments.

She recently posted a video of herself training on Sunday. Interestingly, it was the same day the Super Bowl was also held.

Fans were quick to post in Katie Ledecky's comments section.

One fan asked Ledecky for tips for her upcoming competition:

"Hey! I’m at a finals swim meet and I’m about to swim 200 fly. I’m 4 seconds away from a big cut. Any tips??"

Surprisingly, Ledecky replied to her and gave amazing advice:

"try to go 1sec faster per 50 and work your underwater dolphin kicks. Good luck"

Ledecky switched to Florida for training last year. A fan wrote that she used to swim in the University of Florida pool in 1977:

"I used to swim in that pool when I swam at UF in 1977!!! Keep believing Katie. You’re incredible!"

The fan who received advice from Katie Ledecky earlier in the comments section came back to thank her for the advice, as she wrote,

"Thank you sooo much for those pointers! I won my event in finals! You’ve been my idol since I was 6 years old and I can’t believe you replied to me! Thank you!!! You don’t know how much this means!!"

Another fan asked Ledecky who she was cheering for at the Super Bowl:

"who are you cheering for?"

One fan wrote,

"A Sunday for a Winner"

Another fan said that he did not think Ledecky worked out on Sunday and asked her if she takes a rest day:

"I didn't think you worked out on Sundays. No rest day, huh?"

A commenter criticized the University of Florida pool:

"Not the most welcoming collegiate pool I’ve ever seen…. Especially one in Florida."

A lovely fan called Ledecky the 'sun', as she wrote,

"Took a while for the sun to come out today!"

Another fan thanked Katie Ledecky for her advice as she won two events at the Special Olympics:

"Katie, I won my 200 free and 50 back at Special Olympics last weekend. I kept you in my brain.Thanks!"

A confused fan wrote that she realized she had been swimming since 2016 after seeing her goggles:

"I just realized last week that my swimming googles were from 2016!! How long have I been swimming that often!!"

One fan said that she loved Ledecky's swimsuit:

"Love your suit too!"

"Gooo Gators! Go Katie!"

Fans wished Ledecky a 'Happy Sunday':

"YAY the best to do it!!! HAPPY SUNDAY FUN DAY!!!"

Another fan wrote,

"i love this"

One commenter wrote that it was a 'Super Bowl' of water:

"Super bowl of water!"

Fans even loved the song that Ledecky had added to the video.

"i love that song"

Katie Ledecky had a strong and dominating 2022 season. She earned four gold medals at the 2022 World Championships. She also won Best Female Olympian at ESPYs.

