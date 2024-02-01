Travis Kelce reacts to Michael Phelps' pictures from Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce has commented on Michael Phelps’ latest social media post which has pictures of the legendary swimmer at the AFC Championship game between Baltimore Ravens and his team Kansas City Chiefs.

Phelps, who is a die-hard fan of the Ravens, came to deliver the game ball with his eldest son Boomer Phelps ahead of the Ravens' match against the Chiefs. However, it was a heartbreaking match for the team as they lost to the Chiefs by 10-17.

Phelps posted about the game where he made his appearance on his Instagram (IG) account, stating:

“Not the outcome we wanted…. But this past weekend was filled with memories I’ll never forget!!”

In the post, Phelps shared multiple pictures of the father-son duo having fun at the NFL game. He also mentioned it was a memorable weekend for the two.

Phelps can also be seen with Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, who formerly represented the Ravens, and American comedian and podcaster Stavros Halkias. However, what caught the attention of Kelce, who plays as a tight end for the Chiefs, was the shoes that Phelps was wearing during the match.

Besides donning the purple color to show their love for the Baltimore-based team, the father-son duo were wearing shoes that were customized with purple shoelaces.

Reacting to this, Travis Kelce left a comment with numerous fire emojis. He said:

“Purple laces on the phantoms!! 🔥🔥🔥”

Phelps responded to this statement, replying:

“you already know!”

Michael Phelps’ reaction implied that this was done on purpose by the American retired competitive swimmer with him the Truist Park to support his team. Phelps has shown his love for the Ravens multiple times on his social media platform.

