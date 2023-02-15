Michael Phelps is one of the best swimmers in the history of the sport. He has broken and set new world records in different events. Phelps has won an enormous number of medals in the Olympic games, World Championships and other competitions as well.

Having been a superstar in swimming, Phelps ended his career in 2016 as the most successful swimmer. He has signed several deals with numerous companies throughout his career. Michael Phelps' networth was boosted by his career wins as well.

With Phelps being a top-level swimmer and a world-famous athlete during his career, several brands have signed him as their brand ambassador. What brands does Michael Phelps endorse in 2023?

Michael Phelps has endorsements with brands such as Subway, Visa, Speedo, PowerBar, Under Armour and telecom giants AT&T. He is also an equity investor in the mental health startup Talkspace, according to CelebrityNetworth. The GOAT swimmer recently announced an association with pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, Pfizer.

Back in 2009, Phelps had a contract with Kellogg's as well. However, a photo of Michael Phelps using a bong was released in the tabloid which led to Kellogg's ending their partnership with the GOAT swimmer.

The champion swimmer's net worth is said to be around $100 million as per CelebrityNetworth.

How did Michael Phelps perform in the last two editions of the Olympic games before his retirement?

Michael Phelps competed in five editions of the Olympic Games. He made his Olympic debut in 2000 during the games in Sydney. Followed by that he competed in the Olympics in 2004 (Athens), 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio).

The last two editions of the Olympic Games the Baltimore Bullet competed in are the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He won 12 medals across the two editions of the Olympics.

Gold medallists (L-R) Brendan Hansen, Matthew Grevers, Michael Phelps and Nathan Adrian of the United States pose following the medal ceremony for the Men's 4x100m medley Relay Final of the London 2012 Olympic Games

At the 2012 London Olympics, Phelps started his campaign with a fourth-place finish in the finals of the 400-meter individual medley. His first medal at the 2012 event was a silver medal in the 4x100-meter free relay. Phelps and his teammates helped Team USA win the silver medal. He swam the fastest leg of the US relay team in the 4x100-meter free relay.

The Flying Fish claimed another silver medal in the 200-meter butterfly event. Phelps won his first gold medal at the London Olympics by emerging victorious in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay event. He and his teammates helped Team USA claim the gold medal. Like the 4x100-meter free relay, Phelps swam the fastest leg of the US relay team 4x200-meter freestyle relay as well.

Michael Phelps of the United States celebrates with the silver medal won during the Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay final of the London 2012 Olympic Games

Michael's first individual gold medal at the London Olympics came in the 200-meter individual medley when he edged out his fellow American Ryan Lochte for the gold medal. The GOAT Olympian won the 100-meter butterfly event. His last medal at the 2012 Olympics was a gold medal in the 4x100-meter medley relay event.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Phelps won five gold medals and one silver medal. He claimed his first gold medal at the Rio Olympics in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay event. Michael and his teammates helped Team USA win the gold medal.

Michael Phelps won the 200-meter butterfly event, claiming his first individual gold medal at the Rio Olympics. Along with his teammates, he helped Team USA win another gold medal in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay. The Baltimore Bullet emerged victorious in the 200-meter individual medley.

The GOAT Olympia couldn't clinch a gold medal in his final individual event, the 100-meter butterfly, at the Olympics. He finished in second place alongside Chad le Clos and Laszlo Cseh, while Joseph Schooling won the gold medal.

The final gold medal of the GOAT swimmer's career came in the 4x100-meter medley relay event when Team USA emerged victorious in the relay event. After the Rio Olympics, Phelps retired from competitive swimming.

