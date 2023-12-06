What was the budget for Lady Ballers? Everything to know about the cost to make controversial movie regarding men competing in women's sports

Lady Ballers, the recently released film on the DailyWire+ network, reportedly had a budget of around 7 million USD. The feature-length comedy that is centered around transgender women competing in women's sports has left audiences divided.

The movie revolves around a men's basketball coach getting together his old high school championship team and encouraging them to identify as women so that they can play in women's sports.

The movie goes on to show the newly "trans women" dominating various sports, with some even more ridiculous scenarios thrown in. At a certain point in the trailer, a character even identifies as "trans-age" to compete in a children's baseball league.

Lady Ballers stars the platform's very own Jeremy Boeing, Michael Knowles, Ben Shapiro, and Matt Walsh in the lead roles. Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who famously tied with transgender athlete Lia Thomas and has been vocal about not allowing trans women in women's sports, even had a cameo in the film.

23-year-old Riley Gaines is one of the most prominent voices in the ongoing discussions surrounding trans women competing in women's sports. The American often takes to X (formerly Twitter) to share her views on the same.

When the trailer of Lady Ballers was initially released, Gaines spoke in support of the film, writing,

"Highlighting the absurdity of allowing men into women’s sports through comedy & whats supposed to be satire. This is the way. Sooooo excited for this! Make sure to watch ‘LADY BALLERS’ ft me and some of the most influential people in the conservative movement on 12/1"

The swimmer was even present at the premiere of the movie. Sharing photos of herself from the event, she wrote,

"We got to see the premier of Lady Ballers tonight, and let me tell you, it's going to trigger all the right people 😂 It's more like a documentary than a parody. I can't wait for everyone to see the film (and my acting debut) on 12/1!"

Riley Gaines also spoke about Lady Baller at a testimony against the proposed rule changes to Title IX. The changes would redefine sexual discrimination to include gender identity before a House Oversight subcommittee.

"I encourage everyone to watch it. And truthfully I think that's what's needed. Because what we're seeing again, what myself and my teammates and my competitors saw was a mockery, a mockery of women, and I believe it's time we mock the mockery through comedy,'' Gaines said.

Because you're right, its funny, it's inherent to almost look at this and laugh, because it feels like satire, but watching that movie, which I watched, it didn't feel like satire, it felt like a documentary of what again myself and girls around the country continue to go through," she added.