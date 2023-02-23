Will Caeleb Dressel be at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials?

After Michael Phelps' retirement, a swimmer's name that comes out in connection with 'domination' is Caeleb Dressel. With seven Olympic golds, out of which five were won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Dressel showed the world what sheer dominance is.

However, Dressel has distanced himself from swimming since he left the 2022 World Championships midway. Now the major question is whether Dressel is going to Paris. If so, will he be back before the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials?

The answer is an absolute yes! Dressel will be at the 204 U.S. Olympic trials. However, there have been no signs or statements from his side. But word of mouth says he will return before the 2023 World Championships.

To compete in the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials, Caeleb Dressel must be back at the right time and qualify for the time standards to compete in a particular event.

Qualifying standards for the U.S. Olympic trials (swimming - male)

Qualifying period - November 30, 2022, to May 30, 2024.

50m Freestyle - 22.79

100m Freestyle - 49.99

200m Freestyle - 1:49.99

400m Freestyle - 3:55.59

800m Freestyle - 8:09.69

1500m Freestyle - 15:39.89

100m Backstroke - 55.69

200m Backstroke - 2:01.69

100m Breaststroke - 1:02.19

200m Breaststroke - 2:15.99

100m Butterfly - 53.59

200m Butterfly - 2:00.49

200m Individual Medley - 2:03.49

400m Individual Medley - 4:25.19

Will Caeleb Dressel be at the 2024 Paris Games?

After a successful tour of Tokyo, Dressel is held in high regard. When you succeed, you become the benchmark others must meet or surpass.

The 26-year-old swimmer desires more quality time with his loved ones. Nothing is taken for granted by him. He'll shortly start getting ready for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

At least seven companies have backed Dressel, including Speedo, NOBULL, and Hershey's. He has been dubbed the "next Michael Phelps" by admirers. He is undoubtedly anticipating the next major event because of his advanced age.

In September 2022, Caeleb Dressel was last heard discussing swimming in front of the public. In the caption of an Instagram photo he published, he mentioned that he hadn't been swimming since the World Championships. Dressel did note that he will return in the final sentence of his caption:

"I’ll be back."

Dressel is just 26 years old and in his prime years. He will only be 28 years old when the Paris Olympics take place. A swimmer's prime year is from 26 to 30. So it is evident that Caeleb Dressel will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Caeleb Dressel's amazing 2020 Tokyo Olympics

At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Dressel won five gold medals. In the men's individual events, he took first place in three events: the 100-meter butterfly and the 50- and 100-meter freestyle.

Caeleb Dressel has established himself as a notable swimmer since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He joined Mark Spitz, Matt Biondi, and Michael Phelps as the only other Americans to win that many gold medals in swimming in a single Olympics.

Due to frequent comparisons to Michael Phelps, his achievements have thrust him into the public eye. Fans and other sports commentators claim that he has come close to stepping into the footsteps of America's greatest swimmer.

