Indian boys in Asian Junior final, qualify for Worlds

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) India's junior boys team, led by World No. 3 Manav Thakkar, surpassed expectations with its consistent performance to enter the final of the 2018 Asian Junior and Cadet Championships in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar this evening.

This is the first time ever that the junior boys have made it to the final of the continental event and also qualified for the World Championships. Their maiden entry into the final has assured India the silver medal and they are slated to take on the winners of China-Japan match.

In the semi-final, India beat Iran 3-1, to seal their opponent's fate after their fine showing in the quarterfinals against Korea. India had accounted for Chinese Taipai in the quarterfinals, also by the same verdict.

In fact, when the Indians beat Taipei, they had booked their ticket to Bendigo (Australia) for the world juniors to be held between December 2 and 9, later this year.

"It was a historic feat, the first ever by an Indian team to enter the final," said coach Soumyadeep Roy.

"An excellent performance by a fine combination of players," he added.

Like the quarterfinals against Taipei, Manush Shah lost his opening tie against Iran's top player, Amin Ahmadian 12-10, 5-11, 6-11, 6-1 to surrender the initiative. But Manav had an easy outing against Amirezza Abassi Monjezi, winning the game 11-7, 11-3, 11-5 to restore parity.

But it was important for Shenit Survajjula to provide the impetus and the boy from Hyderabad did exactly that despite being down 1-2. He was leading 10-8 in the second and 10-7 in the third, but erred at crucial junctures to let Amirezza surge ahead on extended points.

Snehit, however, showed great resolve in the next two games to pull himself back into the tie and put India 2-1 ahead. Then it was left to Manav to take care of Amin, who after losing the first two games, threw in the towel as the top-ranked Indian won 11-8, 11-7, 11-7.

"I have played him before and I kept it simple. He was equally attacking but I got the confidence after Snehit had clinched us the third tie," said an elated Manav, who is part of the Indian squad for the Jakarta Games.

Earlier, after Manush lost his opener to Feng Yi-Hsin 5-11, 7-11, 11-2, 2-11, Manav struggled before overcoming Li Hsin-Yang 19-17, 5-11, 12-10, 11-9 to level the score. Then Snehit beat Peng Chih 11-7, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, providing the lead once again.

Manave, in his reverse singles, beat Feng 9-11, 11-9, 11-8, 5-11, 11-8 in what turned out to be a very good battle where the Indian kept his cool in the decider, making his calculative attacks.

Manav agreed that he had two tough matches in the quarterfinals.

"But it was important for us to reach the semis to qualify for the world meet. I am happy, I could pull it off. But credit to Snehit for the way he supported the team," he said.

Secretary General M P Singh, congratulating the boys and coaches, said, "We are happy the boys have done the impossible. It's a good sign that we are on track.