Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 months after having baby, Williams in Wimbledon final

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20   //    14 Jul 2018, 16:53 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — About 10 months after having a baby, Serena Williams plays in the Wimbledon final against Angelique Kerber.

Williams is bidding for her eighth championship at the All England Club and 24th Grand Slam title in all, which would equal Margaret Court's all-time record.

Saturday's matchup is a rematch of the 2016 Wimbledon final, when Williams beat Kerber. Williams missed the tournament last year while pregnant.

Kerber is a former No. 1 who has won two major trophies.

Before the women's final, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will take to Centre Court to resume their semifinal that was suspended Friday night after the third set. Djokovic leads 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9).

The winner will face Kevin Anderson in Sunday's final. Anderson edged John Isner 26-24 in the fifth set of their semifinal Friday, which lasted more than 6 1/2 hours and delayed the start of Nadal vs. Djokovic.

10 months after baby, Serena in Wimbledon final vs. Kerber
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon glance: Williams faces Kerber in final
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon glance: Williams to face Goerges in semifinals
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams nears 8th Wimbledon title, 24th Slam overall
RELATED STORY
Back at Wimbledon, Serena Williams gabs about baby and more
RELATED STORY
Williams cruises into 10th Wimbledon final
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wins for Serena Williams at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Who is playing Wimbledon today? Day 8, July 10 schedule -...
RELATED STORY
Serena's comeback trail - the 13 matches to the Wimbledon...
RELATED STORY
Wimbeldon 2018, Women's Singles final: Serena Williams vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us