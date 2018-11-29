×
2019 Davis Cup: Adelaide to host first-round match

13   //    29 Nov 2018, 04:57 IST
AP Image

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia will play Bosnia and Herzegovina on hard courts at Memorial Drive in Adelaide in the first round of next year's revamped Davis Cup competition on Feb. 1-2.

The two teams will meet for the first time when they play for one of 12 spots in the finals. The winners will join Croatia, France, United States, Spain and wild cards Argentina and Britain in the 18-team event from Nov. 18-24 next year in Madrid.

Croatia beat France in this year's final last weekend, while the U.S. and Spain were losing semifinalists.

Tennis Australia said Thursday the best-of-three set matches will take place over two days, with two singles matches played on Friday and a doubles match and the reverse singles played on Saturday.

