3 Rafael Nadal rivals who are set to follow him into retirement soon ft. Dominic Thiem

Rafael Nadal has entertained fans for close to two decades with his relentless passion for the game. While it is a part of every player's career, it is not easy for either the players or the fans to admit that the time has come to walk away from the sport.

Nadal has mounted a spirited comeback this year despite recurring injury woes. It isn't known when exactly he will call it quits, and many hope that he doesn't retire at all.

The Spaniard isn't the only player who's close to hanging up his racquet for good. A few of his rivals have recently announced their intention to retire in the near future as well.

On that note, here's a look at which of Nadal's rivals are set to bid adieu to tennis:

#3 - Diego Schwartzman

Diego Schwartzman at the 2023 Rothesay International.

Diego Schwartzman announced his decision to retire on May 5, 2024 in a social media post. Since turning pro in 2010, he tasted a considerable level of success. However, he has struggled this season and hasn't won a main draw match so far.

Schwartzman thanked everyone in a heartfelt post, and while this year will be his last dance, he will eventually retire in front of his home crowd at next year's Argentina Open.

Schwartzman won four career titles, with all but one being on clay, and also reached 10 more finals. He knocked out Nadal en route to the final of the 2020 Italian Open, losing to Novak Djokovic in the summit clash.

That was the fate of most players from Schwartzman's generation as beating the sport's legends one after the other was an uphill battle. The French Open was his most successful Major over the years, reaching his first and only Major semifinal at the venue in 2020.

Schwartzman had a pretty one-sided rivalry with Nadal, which ended 11-1 in the Spaniard's favor. His aforementioned win in Rome is the only time he got the better of his illustrious rival. Fondly known as "El Peque" due to his short stature, his absence will be felt on the tour for years to come.

#2 - Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open.

Dominic Thiem announced on social media that this would indeed be his final season on the tour. Reports had surfaced about his impending retirement and the Austrian set the record straight in a video on Friday, May 10.

Thiem's wrist injury is one of the main reasons behind his decision to retire. He first sustained the injury late 2021 and achieved modest success since then. He reached the final of the Austrian Open in Kitzbuhel last year, giving fans hope of his renaissance.

Unfortunately, Thiem was unable to build upon that result. He even dropped down to the Challenger circuit this year but success proved to be elusive.

Thiem was crowned as the heir apparent to Nadal after giving him a tough fight at the French Open over the years. The two contested the back-to-back finals in Paris in 2018 and 2019, with the Spaniard winning on both occasions.

Thiem and Nadal had a compelling rivalry, with the latter leading 10-6 in the head-to-head. He is one of two players, the other being Djokovic, to beat the Spaniard at least four times on clay.

Thiem came close to winning the Australian Open in 2020, pushing Djokovic to five sets but ultimately came up short. He finally had his moment under the sun at the 2020 US Open, capturing his first and only Major title.

Thiem won a total of 17 career titles, and peaked at No. 3 in the rankings. Aside from his triumph at the US Open, he won his only Masters 1000 title in 2019 at Indian Wells. A fierce competitor noted for his affable demeanor, his retirement will leave a void that will be hard to fill on the tour.

#1 - Andy Murray

Andy Murray at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Andy Murray has fielded questions about his retirement since undergoing hip surgery in 2018. He has soldiered on since then, winning a title in 2019 and reaching three more finals. However, the Brit seems to be ready to call it quits now.

Murray hasn't been at his best this season, winning just a handful of matches. After his first-round exit from the Dubai Tennis Championships, he dropped hints regarding his retirement, stating that he's unlikely to play beyond the summer.

Murray was in the shadow of his Big 4 rivals, until he finally captured his first Major title at the 2012 US Open. He carved out a name for himself with every successive achievement. He won an additional two Grand Slam titles, emerging victorious in front of his home crowd at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

Murray is also the only player to win the Olympic Gold in singles twice, a feat that his main rivals will never be able to match. He has won 46 titles so far and ascended to the top of the rankings for the first time at the end of 2016 in memorable fashion.

Murray's story has been one of perseverance and how he stood tall in the presence of the sport's biggest legends. The Brit's fighting spirit shall certainly be missed in the years to come.

