5 dark horses who could do well at Wimbledon 2017

5 players with a chance at winning Wimbledon who are not in the top 10!

@anumccartney by Anuradha Santhanam Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2017, 18:53 IST

It seems like the French Open only just concluded, but we’re already at the third Grand Slam of the year! Considered the most prestigious Grand Slam of them all, Wimbledon is also the oldest – founded in 1877, making it 140 years old!

Roger Federer and Pete Sampras share the Open Era record of titles here at 7 apiece, and Federer, who won his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year, could well be considered the favourite to win.

But here are some other players who could fire!

Lucas Pouille

Pouille was down match point in his opening tie – and went on to win the tournament in Stuttgart

Mercurial French ace Lucas Pouille came to prominence during the 2016 season, when he was reponsible for the shock upset of Rafael Nadal at that year’s US Open. Since then, however, the 23-year-old has had quite the hit-and-miss time over the past few months.

It would be difficult to pinpoint one specific surface that could be described as Pouille’s best – he won his first title on clay in 2016, then one hard court title earlier this year before his title win at the ATP250 Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Germany.

But Pouille is a former quarter-finalist at Wimbledon – only last season! The then #32 seed came up against the experienced former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro en route to the quarterfinals, putting up a solid performance before his eventual loss to #10 Tomas Berdych.

This year, Pouille began his Mercedes Cup in difficult fashion. Facing local Jan-Lennard Struff, Pouille almost had the match in the decider, but squandered two match points in his first match – with Struff going on to hold match point instead! A gutsy performance from the Frenchman saw him through in the end – and eventually won him the title.

Intrepid play aside, what makes Pouille a Wimbledon hope? For one, the 23-year-old – who was voted the ATP’s Most Improved Player in 2016, has shown some great net play this season. He isn’t afraid to come impossibly into the net and attempt to chase down his rivals, and many – among the best of the ATP – have been bamboozled here, especially Pouille’s own counterparts – who, irrespective of surface, do not come to the net very much despite that being ideal on this surface.

Second, Pouille hit some very clean volleys this time around in Stuttgart, and his serves have been both quick and precise. He has also seen a marked improvement in his grass-court record this year, coming up from 4/3 in 2016 – and 0/4 in 2015!

Now fresh off a grass-court title – and with the top guns of tennis not firing at their best, the World No. 15 has quite the shot here. With a great serve – he hit 29 aces en route to his win in Stuttgart, Pouille will benefit from the surface – as do many players with good serves.

One of tennis’ hot young talents, Pouille could well make his mark at Wimbledon this year.