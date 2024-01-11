5 incredible feats Novak Djokovic could achieve at Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic has developed a penchant for breaking tennis records that once seemed unbreakable. The Serb holds the record for most Major titles won by a man, most weeks at the No. 1 spot, and most ATP Masters 1000 titles to name a few.

The 36-year-old also secured the "Triple Calendar Grand Slam" at last year's French Open. It has been records galore for the Serb lately; over the last year, he has overtaken Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's tally of Major titles, finals, semi-finals, you name it.

And the best part is, Djokovic is not done yet. Far from it. He is hungry for a few more records at the 2024 Australian Open. Some of them are easily attainable, and some of them will require him to push his game to the limit.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at five impressive feats that the Serb can achieve in Melbourne next week:

#5 Novak Djokovic can become the only player in the Open Era to win back-to-back titles at a single Major on four different occasions

Novak Djokovic hits a backhand at the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic's peak is one of the greatest ever in tennis. Having won only one Major title at the end of 2010, the Serb's game transformed the following year, helping him record three triumphs at Grand Slam level. Djokovic's most impressive achievement from around this time was picking up titles in Melbourne between 2011-2016, picking up 5 titles in six years and only missing out on the Major in 2014.

Although the Serb's elbow injury derailed his campaigns at the Happy Slam the following two years, he returned to winning ways in 2018 and hasn't looked back since then. The Serb hasn't been defeated in a completed match in Melbourne since 2018.

The only edition of the tournament that he hasn't won in the last six years is 2022, where he was deported due to not being COVID-19 vaccinated. He made up for his absence last year, winning the Australian Open for the 10th time.

And this year, he has the chance to do something special - win back-to-back titles in Melbourne for the fourth time in his career. In the Open Era, no player has won consecutive titles at a single Major on more than three occasions. Even the 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal has not achieved this feat at the French Open.

In that context, the 36-year-old would truly enter arguably one of the most elusive lists if he goes all the way in Melbourne.

#4 Novak Djokovic can become the only player in the Open Era to win 90+ matches at 3 of the 4 Majors

The Serbinator is the overwhelming favorite to triumph in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic is perhaps the only player who can boast about having been the man to beat in multiple eras. The Serb has won every third Major that he has played (24/72) and reached the final in half of them (36/72). These numbers are superior to those of his arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The 24-time Major winner has overall 361 match wins at the Majors, which is third on the list of most Grand Slam tournament victories after Roger Federer (369) and Serena Williams (362). While he will most likely leave the American's match wins at the Majors in the dust, he will not be able to tie his Swiss rival's tally at the Australian Open.

However, there's one feat that the 36-year-old can achieve in Melbourne that is not in Federer or Williams' reach - 90 match wins at three of the four Majors. At the moment, he has 92 victories at Roland Garros, 92 at Wimbledon, and 89 at the Australian Open.

The Serb is virtually assured of this feat when he takes on either a qualifier or a lucky loser in his Melbourne opener. Federer, for his part, has 105 and 102 wins at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, but never touched 90 wins at either Roland Garros or the US Open.

For academic purposes, the 24-time Major winner has 88 wins at the US Open. Thus, he can complete at least 90 wins at each of the four Majors later in the year, provided he starts his 2024 Australian Open campaign with a win.

#3 Novak Djokovic can become the only player in the Open Era to reach at least 11 semi-finals at all four Majors

Novak Djokovic celebrates at the 2023 Australian Open

Most fans would agree that Novak Djokovic is the most versatile player of all time upon a deeper look into his performance timeline at the Majors. The Serb has no match when it comes to transitioning from hardcourt to clay, or clay to grass, or grass to hardcourt.

The 24-time Major winner is also quite adept at reaching at least the semi-finals of all of the four Major tournaments in a year. Consequently, he will be vying for quite an interesting feat: reaching at least 11 semi-finals at all four Grand Slam tournaments.

The Serb has reached 12 semi-finals at the French Open, 12 at Wimbledon, 13 at the US Open, and 10 at the Australian Open, accounting for overall 47 semi-finals at the Majors. The World No. 1 is a heavy favorite to reach the last four in Melbourne this year with a moderately easy draw.

For academic purposes, no other player has recorded even 10 semi-final appearances at all four Majors. Roger Federer, who has always been the epitome of versatility, has only managed 8.

For what it's worth, the Swiss' kryptonite was always Roland Garros, as he made a truckload of semi-finals at the other three Majors. Djokovic, meanwhile, has no weakness and thrives at all of the Grand Slam tournaments. The Serb has never lost in the semi-finals in Melbourne, which gives him good odds of achieving the aforementioned feat.

#2 Novak Djokovic can tie Roger Federer's record of Most Quarter-final Appearances at Majors

Aftermath of the 2020 Australian Open semi-final

Novak Djokovic has some impressive records to his name that illustrate not only his dominance but his consistency and longevity as well. Having turned pro in 2005, the Serb has competed in 72 Majors till date, reaching the semi-finals in a whopping 47 of those tournaments - thereby breaking Roger Federer's record of 46 semi-finals.

Unfortunately, the 24-time Major winner won't stop coming for the Swiss maestro's records just yet. He can finally tie Federer's record of most quarter-final appearances at the Grand Slam tournaments (57), provided that he reaches the last eight in Melbourne. The 20-time Major winner, on his part, reached 57 quarter-finals from 2001 to 2021.

The Serb has inched close to Federer's tally of Major quarter-finals in significantly less time and fewer tournament appearances. While the Swiss needed 81 Majors, his rival only needed 72 Grand Slam tournaments to accumulate 56 last-eight appearances.

More interestingly, Djokovic hasn't lost before the quarter-finals of a Major in his last ten appearances. While he has compiled way better streaks, the fact that he hasn't suffered a shock early loss despite being well into his 30s is really impressive.

The 24-time Major winner will most likely move past Federer's record before this year's Wimbledon. And with this, another record of the Swiss maestro will be left behind by the Serbinator.

#1 Novak Djokovic can overtake Margaret Court to become sole owner of the Open Era Major titles record

Novak Djokovic celebrates at the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has put together the most plausible argument for being the greatest male tennis player thanks to his haul of three Major titles last year. The Serb still lacks one achievement in his career that would make him truly exceptional.

Djokovic currently holds 24 Major titles. With his top rival Rafael Nadal suffering from injuries, it is very unlikely that a male player will catch up to the Serb's tally. Margaret Court's name, however, is brought up while talking about the Grand Slam tournaments record, as both players hold 24 Major titles.

Margaret Court won 13 of her Major titles in the early 1960s - when the pros were not allowed to enter any of the Majors. Fans also like to argue that the Aussie's competition back then was subpar, as the sport was yet to develop in terms of athleticism and shotmaking.

Having said that, Court will always have the number "24" inscribed against her name in the annals of history. So what if the field was weak in her heyday? A player only cares about performing to the best of their capabilities. And Court did just that, thereby giving validity to her Majors tally.

So, while Novak Djokovic already is eligible for the "Greatest Male or Female Player of All Time" tag, even he would like to put the debate to bed by going past Margaret Court's tally at the 2024 Australian Open.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis