5 players who can challenge Novak Djokovic in 2024 ft. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic asserted his dominance over the tour in 2023 as he concluded yet another year as the undisputed top dog. He won three Grand Slam titles, including his record 24th at the US Open. He also bagged a seventh ATP Finals crown and concluded the year ranked No. 1 for the eighth time.

Djokovic has left his rivals in the dust with his achievements. The younger lot have a lot of catching up to do, which they might never be able to given the lofty standards set by the 36-year old.

Given Djokovic's consistency and high level of play, he's a threat at every tournament he enters. But when the margins of errors are quite miniscule, even a minor slip-up could open the floodgates for a change of guard.

Here are five potential challengers who could threaten Djokovic's reign in 2024:

#5 Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Miami Open

Medvedev has established himself as one of the top players of this era. He has also proven to be a thorn in Djokovic's side from time to time. He famously denied the Serb a shot at completing the coveted Calendar Year Grand Slam by defeating him in the final of the 2021 US Open.

Their current head-to-head stands at 10-5 in the Serb's favor. Medvedev was the first player to defeat Djokovic in 2023, snapping his 15-match winning streak in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

However, Medvedev lost to the 36-year the other two times they faced off this year. The Russian recovered from a slump to taste great success in 2023. If he further improves his level of play, he could certainly make things challenging for the Serb.

#4 Holger Rune

Holger Rune at the 2023 Cinch Championships

Rune's win over Djokovic in the final of the 2022 Paris Masters proved to be a pivotal point in the youngster's career. He backed up that victory with another win over the Serb at this year's Italian Open.

Rune thus became one of the few players to have a winning record against the 36-year old. However, that all changed after the latter won their next couple of encounters, which were thrilling three-set duels at the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

Rune has shown great promise on indoor hardcourt, clay and even grass. However, his results on outdoor hardcourt remain a mixed bag. If he's able to overcome that hump, he could threaten the Serb next season more often.

#3 Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 China Open

Alcaraz stopped Djokovic from sweeping all four Majors this year with a win over him in the final of Wimbledon. Prior to that, the Spaniard had won their first contest at the 2022 Madrid Open, but lost the next one at this year's French Open.

Alcaraz's defeat in Paris could be attributed to his physical issues, as he started to suffer from cramps. He was on the cusp of another victory over the Serb as he held a championship point in the final of the Cincinnati Masters.

Djokovic then turned the match on its head and went on to win the title. The two then crossed paths at the ATP Finals, with the 24-time Major champion coming through in straight sets.

It looked like Alcaraz would have the upper hand in this rivalry, but he's still got a few things to perfect. For now, he trails the rivalry 3-2, but it wouldn't be too shocking to see him lead it next year if he continues to improve at a rapid pace.

#2 Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Davis Cup

Sinner lost his third straight match to Djokovic at this year's Wimbledon. When they were slated to duke it out in the group stage of the ATP Finals, the latter was backed to score another win.

But Sinner stunned everyone with a gritty three-set victory over the Serb. Djokovic then got the better of the 22-year-old in the final to re-establish his supremacy. The two faced off just a few days later for the third time in the semifinals of the Davis Cup.

This time, Sinner saved multiple match points to down the Serb. Both of the Italian's wins have come on indoor hardcourt and now it remains to be seen if he's able to do the same elsewhere. But he certainly has the potential as he was the only player to defeat Djokovic twice this year.

#1 Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

The greatest rivalry in the history of tennis will resume once again next year. Following his second-round exit from the Australian Open, Nadal took the year off to get his body in order after numerous injuries. He's now set for a comeback in 2024.

Should the two cross paths in the early hardcourt season, Djokovic will have the upper hand given Nadal's lack of match play. But come clay season, it could be a different story.

If Nadal remains healthy enough to give his best on the red dirt, he'll be the Serb's biggest nemesis once again. Djokovic leads him 30-29 in the head-to-head, so this has always been a close affair. It all depends on how the Spaniard's comeback pans out and of course, his health.

