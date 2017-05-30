5 players who could win the French Open - who are not named Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal may be the overwhelming favourite - but who else could win?

by Anuradha Santhanam 30 May 2017

While everyone has all but decided that it is time for La Decima for Rafa Nadal and the player himself is well on that path, there are other contenders to that title, players who have proved themselves over this season or past seasons.

Considering the form that Rafael Nadal has been in, it appears that he is the singular contender for the title – but it appeared that way at the Italian Open, with Nadal looking for an eighth title; the Spaniard eventually suffered a quarter-final loss to Dominic Thiem, in straight sets no less.

Here are 5 contenders who are not Rafael Nadal who could contest the title at Roland-Garros:

Dominic Thiem

Thiem opened his French Open with a demoliton of Bernard Tomic

One of the possible title favourites here, Dominic Thiem is on a hot streak on what has undoubtedly been the best season of his career so far. The talented 23-year-old has taken, early on in his career, to clay like a duck to water. The World No. 7 has won six of his total eight ATP World Tour titles on clay – the first of them in 2015.

Despite a few ups and downs in his career, Thiem has mounted quite the season in 2017, winning the clay-court Rio Open and following it up with back-to-back finals – and a quarter-final – against clay great Rafael Nadal.

Thiem has only gotten better with each Nadal match, and it’s not hard to believe that he could go deep into the French Open. He’ll have quite the tough draw along the way but started off with quite the demolition of Bernard Tomic, winning 6-4, 6-0, 6-1.

Should he go deep into the draw, he could face each of the two – Djokovic and Nadal. But if anyone has the mental wherewithal and skill to do it, it’s Dominic Thiem.