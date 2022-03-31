5 tennis players who have defeated Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic the most, ft. Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem and more

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have transformed tennis and taken the sport to a different level with their talents and accomplishments. Watching three of the greatest athletes of all time competing at the same time has been a treat to witness for fans across the world.

The trio are collectively known as the "Big 3" due to their unprecedented dominance for almost two decades now. They've denied some of the best players across generations from achieving success in Grand Slams and Masters events.

However, there have been quite a few instances where a few "Davids" have slain the "Goliaths" of tennis. Here's a look at the players who have the most victories against Federer, Nadal and Djokovic:

#5) - Lleyton Hewitt

Lleyton Hewitt at the 2015 U.S. Open.

Former World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt has a combined 14 wins over Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Hewitt and Federer had quite the rivalry for the better part of the 2000s decade. The two went up against each other 27 times, with the Swiss leading 18-9 in the head-to-head. Hewitt dominated their rivalry at the start of their respective careers, winning seven of their first nine encounters.

However, Federer started dominating the tour in 2004 and turned the tables on Hewitt, with the Australian managing to win two matches against him out of the 18 they contested.

Hewitt's rivalry with Nadal and Djokovic wasn't as fierce as his one with Federer. He won just one solitary match against the Serb out of seven encounters, which was their very first match at the 2006 US Open. Nadal has a 7-4 record in his favor against the Australian.

#4) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the 2021 Barcelona Open.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was one of the many players blocked by the "Big 3" during his prime, but still managed to score some impressive wins over them. The Frenchman has a total of 16 victories against them.

Tsonga's most notable rivalry was with Djokovic. Their first meeting took place at one of the biggest stages of tennis when they contested the 2008 Australian Open final. The Frenchman defeated Nadal to reach his maiden Grand Slam final, but lost to Djokovic in four sets. The Serb leads their rivalry 17-6.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon Tsonga serving for the match v Federer. In 55 times Fed has won 1st set #Wimbledon he's never lost a match. About to change? Tsonga serving for the match v Federer. In 55 times Fed has won 1st set #Wimbledon he's never lost a match. About to change?

Tsonga and Federer also entertained fans with their frequent clashes, with the Swiss leading 12-6 in the head-to-head. At the 2011 Wimbledon, Tsonga became the first player to defeat the Swiss maestro from two sets down at a Grand Slam. While Nadal and Tsonga didn't cross paths that often, the Spaniard has a 10-4 record in his favor.

Tsonga has the distinction of being one of three players to defeat each member of the "Big 3" at least once while they were ranked as the World No. 1 and at a Grand Slam as well. He got revenge against Djokovic for his Australian Open loss in a five-set thriller in the 2010 Australian Open quarterfinals.

#3) Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open.

Dominic Thiem has proved himself to be one of the most talented Next Gen players. He burst onto the scene in 2014 as Federer, Nadal and Djokovic continued their domination, but managed to carve a name for himself regardless. The 2020 US Open champion has won a total of 16 matches against them so far.

Thiem is one of the few players to have a winning record against Federer, leading their rivalry 5-2. The Swiss won their very first match in 2016, but his younger rival got the better of him in their next match. They split their next two meetings as well, but Thiem has managed to win the next three.

Thiem has been touted as the "prince of clay" and for good reason. He has bested Nadal six times in their 15 meetings and four of those came on the Spaniard's favored surface, clay. However, Nadal twice denied him the Roland Garros title by defeating Thiem in the 2018 and 2019 finals.

Thiem and Djokovic also have a closely contested rivalry, with the Serb leading 7-5. Djokovic won their first five matches from 2014 until 2017. Thiem scored his first victory against him at the 2017 Roland Garros. The Austrian has come out on top more often in this match-up since 2017.

However, Djokovic stopped him from winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2020 Australian Open. Thiem led by two sets to one in the final, but the Serb staged a great comeback to win the title.

#2) Juan Martin del Potro

Juan Martin del Potro at the 2018 US Open.

Juan Martin del Potro managed to achieve a fair bit of success despite the frequent injuries that plagued his career. If fully healthy, there is no doubt he could've achieved a lot more. The Argentinian has often denied Federer, Nadal and Djokovic a chance at achieving further glory with his inspired gameplay by winning 17 times against them.

Juan Martin del Potro defeated Nadal in the semifinals and Federer in the final to win his only Grand Slam title at the 2009 US Open. It was the first time that a player had defeated both of them in the same Grand Slam tournament. The Swiss had won their previous six meetings and was the five-time defending champion, but del Potro staged a stunning upset to win his maiden Major.

del Potro and Djokovic engaged in some of the most memorable matches of the past decade. The Argentine defeated the former World No. 1 in the first round of the 2016 Rio Olympics, leaving Djokovic teary-eyed at the outcome. del Potro had previously denied him the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics as well.

After years of struggling with various injuries, del Potro has most likely called an end to his career after a first-round loss at the Argentina Open this year.

Félix AugerAliassime @felixtennis

Above all the trophies and accomplishments you were a true gentleman on and off the court 🏽

Tennis will miss you

I really hope the best for you and your future ATP Tour @atptour Your favourite @delpotrojuan moment? Go Your favourite @delpotrojuan moment? Go 👇 https://t.co/MfzDFzxMce Thank you for everything you did for the sport.Above all the trophies and accomplishments you were a true gentleman on and off the courtTennis will miss youI really hope the best for you and your future twitter.com/atptour/status… Thank you for everything you did for the sport.Above all the trophies and accomplishments you were a true gentleman on and off the court 🙌🏽Tennis will miss you💔 I really hope the best for you and your future twitter.com/atptour/status…

#1) Andy Murray

Andy Murray at the 2016 Wimbledon.

Andy Murray's accomplishments in the tennis world are well known and heralded. Part of the "Big-4", the Brit went toe-to-toe against them and has notched up 29 wins against Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, the most of any player. Since 2017, injuries have plagued and derailed Murray's career, but his fighting spirit is still evident as he continues to play and win on tour.

Murray and Djokovic have faced off 36 times, with the latter leading 25-11 in the head-to-head. They've met in the finals of all four Grand Slams, with Djokovic winning their encounters at the Australian Open in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016 and at the 2016 French Open. Murray emerged victorious at the 2012 US Open and the 2013 Wimbledon.

In 2016, Murray became World No. 1 and replaced Djokovic at the top of the rankings. It was the first time since 2004 that someone other than the "Big 3" was the top-ranked player in the world.

Federer leads Murray 14-11 in their rivalry. The Brit had an advantage in their match-up early on, leading 8-5 in the head-to-head. But Federer has won most of their matches since 2011. In 2012, Federer defeated Murray to win his 17th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. A few weeks later, the two met in the final of the 2012 London Olympics at the same venue, but Murray won the gold medal over the Swiss this time.

Murray and Nadal have surprisingly never met in a Grand Slam final so far. They've however played several semifinals in Grand Slams and other high-profile matches. The Spaniard holds a 17-7 head-to-head record in his favor. Nadal has a better record against Murray on every surface and has won most of their meetings at Grand Slams as well.

Despite Murray trailing the infamous tennis trio in almost every department, no other player has given them as much trouble as him throughout their careers.

