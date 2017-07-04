62 games, five sets, but just one break - Bedene ousts Karlovic in titanic match

In the fifth hour of a mammoth tussle between Aljaz Bedene and Ivo Karlovic, the Brit claimed the only break of serve in the 62nd game.

by Omnisport News 04 Jul 2017, 02:15 IST

Aljaz Bedene celebrates beating Ivo Karlovic

In the 62nd game of a five-set epic against Ivo Karlovic, Aljaz Bedene secured the only break of the match to complete a hard-fought first-round Wimbledon victory.

Neither player was giving anything up in a tense encounter on No.3 Court, with Bedene having to wait until the 14th game of the fifth set to make the breakthrough and clinch a 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (9-7) 8-6 victory.

It was a first at the All England Club, as no match in Wimbledon history had ever previously reached 6-6 in the fifth set without a break of serve.

Karlovic, seeded 21st, was unable to take any of the eight break points that came his way, all of which arrived in sets he let slip.

For Bedene the chances were more limited. He had a pair of opportunities to move up in game two of the third set and game nine of the fourth before finally bringing the match to a close after four hours and 25 minutes.

The Brit leapt into the air when his shot down the line was placed out of Karlovic's reach on match point, with Damir Dzumhur awaiting in the next round.