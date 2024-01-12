8 players who will try to break the 'One Slam Wonder' tag at Australian Open 2024, ft. Emma Raducanu and Sofia Kenin 

The tennis extravaganza shifts to the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne for the first Major tournament of the new year. Fans will be hoping to witness fireworks as the top competitors on the men’s and women’s circuit battle it out on the grandest stage to etch their names in tennis history.

Novak Djokovic is the defending champion in the men’s draw, while Aryna Sabalenka is vying to hold onto her crown in the women’s draw.

Former World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev are all expected to challenge for the title. On the women’s side of the draw, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff will be determined to stake their claim for the title.

It's worth noting that for the first time in the tournament's history, six former champions will be competing in the women’s draw. The list includes Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, Sofia Kenin, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber, and Victoria Azarenka.

While most players have won multiple Grand Slam titles in their career, some are yet to break the 'One Slam Wonder' label given to them. These players have been able to win Grand Slam titles on a regular basis after lifting their first.

Let’s take a look at eight players on the men's and women's circuit who’ll be trying to break the 'One Slam Wonder' tag at the 2024 Australian Open.

#8 Emma Raducanu

Former World No. 10 Emma Raducanu has gone through a tough couple of years on the women’s tour.

The Brit was forced to undergo surgery due to multiple injuries and was sidelined for a substantial amount of time in 2023. She only featured 10 times on the main tour, chalking up five wins and recording a promising fourth-round appearance at Indian Wells.

The youngster will be hoping to improve her fitness and build some momentum on the main tour this year. Not much has gone her way since she shocked the world by winning the 2021 US Open. Raducanu was the first qualifier to enter the main draw of a Major tournament and capture the trophy in New York.

Considering the current crop of players on the women’s circuit, it’ll be a daunting task for the Brit to win Major titles regularly. However, having already captured a title at the highest level, she has the ingredients to replicate her success this year, starting with the Australian Open.

#7 Jelena Ostapenko

World No. 11 Jelena Ostapenko is one of the most controversial figures on the women’s tour. Known for her honest and expressive nature on court, she often finds herself in the midst of a disputable situation.

As for her tennis career, Ostapenko had a decent year in 2023, garnering 37 wins from 59 matches, including a title-winning run at the Birmingham Classic. She also reached the semifinals of the Italian Open and quarterfinals of the US Open.

The Lativian rose to fame after capturing her first Major title at the 2017 French Open after securing a brilliant comeback win against Simona Halep in the final. Since then, Ostapenko has won five titles on the main tour, but is yet to make her mark at a Grand Slam event.

She reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships and at last year's US Open, which have been her best results so far.

The 26-year-old will be determined to improve her record this year and prove her critics wrong at the Australian Open. She will be seeded 11th at the event and will take on Kimberly Birrell in the first round.

#6 Sloane Stephens

Former World No. 3 Sloane Stephens will also take part at the upcoming Major in Melbourne.

The American notably shocked on-goers with her emphatic display at the 2017 US Open. She defeated the likes of Ashleigh Barty, Venus Williams and Madison Keys en route to her first Grand Slam title.

However, since then, Stephens has struggled to deliver the goods at a Grand Slam event. She came close at the 2018 French Open, but settled for a runner-up finish after losing to Simona Halep in the final.

The 30-year-old will enter Melbourne on the back of early exits at the Brisbane International and the Hobart International. She will be hoping turn the tide in her favour at the Australian Open.

#5 Caroline Wozniacki: First Danish winner at the Australian Open

Danish veteran Caroline Wozniacki made a sensational return to tennis in June last year, having retired in 2020. She will participate at the upcoming Australian Open for the first time in four years.

The former World No. 1 is the only Danish player in history to win a Major tournament in tennis (2018 Australian Open). She will be hoping to add to her trophy cabinet again this year and go the distance.

#4 Sofia Kenin

Former World No. 4 Sofia Kenin has been putting in the hard yards to compete against the top players on tour. The American amassed 27 wins from 48 matches last year, recording a runner-up finish at the San Diego Open. She also reached the semifinals of the Hobart International and Guadalajara Open.

The 25-year-old had a breakthrough year in 2020, capturing her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. She also secured a runner-up finish at the French Open the same year.

Due to personal problems and injury troubles, Kenin failed to maintain consistency and will be hoping to to return to her best this year. The American has shown glimpses of her potential in the last few months and will be raring to go the distance in Melbourne.

#3 Barbora Krejcikova

World No. 10 Barbora Krejcikova is also expected to feature at the 2024 Australian Open.

The Czech had a decent 2023 season, amassing 34 wins from 53 matches, including title-winning runs at the Dubai Tennis Championships and San Diego Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Birmingham Classic and Zhengzhou Open in China.

The 28-year-old announced herself to the tennis world in 2021, capturing her first Grand Slam title at the French Open. She has gone on to win five more titles since then but is yet to to make her mark at another Major tournament.

Her best results in the last three years have been quarterfinal appearances at the 2022 Australian Open and 2021 US Open. Krejcikova will be hoping to go all the way this year.

#2 Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem captured his first Major title at the 2020 US Open, outclassing Alexander Zverev in the finals. The Austrian was one of the few players who went toe-to-toe with the 'Big 3' of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. He scored impressive wins over the trio at multiple events on tour.

However, Thiem hasn’t been able to stay consistent and build on his success. After suffering a wrist injury in 2022 that demanded surgical intervention, the 30-year-old made a comeback to the men's tour, but is yet to rediscover his top form.

The former World No. 3 reached the quarterfinals of the 2020 French Open, which has been his best result at a Major tournament in four years. Thiem will be determined to find some success at the upcoming Australian Open.

#1 Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic had been away from the men’s tour since July last year due to injury. He recently made his return to the 2024 Hong Kong Open, but couldn’t begin his new season with a victory. Jan Lennard Struff of Germany outlasted him in a close three-set tie 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7).

Cilic surprised on-goers with his brilliant display at the 2014 US Open. He defeated the likes of Kevin Anderson, Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori en route to the first ever Grand Slam title of his career.

The Croat came close in 2017 and 2018 again, but couldn’t get over the line in the final. Federer stood in the way on both occasions (Wimbledon 2017 and Australian Open 2018) to deny Cilic another Grand Slam title.

However, the 35-year-old has a knack of performing well at Major tournaments. He most recently reached the semifinals of the 2022 French Open, which was his best result at the highest level in four years. Cilic will hope to bring his A-game to the fore and make a solid run at the 2024 Australian Open.