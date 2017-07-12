A 'dream come true' for Murray-conqueror Querrey

After dumping out defending champion Andy Murray, Sam Querrey was left in a state of shock at reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Sam Querrey described his stunning five-set win over reigning Wimbledon champion Andy Murray as "a dream come true".

The American became the first man from his country to reach a grand slam semi-final since Andy Roddick in 2009, as he progressed to the last four of a major for the first time in his career.

Querrey's victory was all the more impressive given he twice came from behind on Centre Court, eventually prevailing 3-6 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 6-1.

Querrey has now knocked out the defending Wimbledon champion in each of the past two years, after his third-round success over Novak Djokovic 12 months ago.

The 24th seed had been a break down in the second but recovered to level and moved on swiftly from the disappointment of losing the third on a tie-break to romp through the last two sets against Murray, who was seemingly struggling badly with a pre-existing hip injury.

"I'm still in a bit of shock myself, that last point I was so happy to hit the serve," Querrey told BBC Sport.

"I didn't start my best but I kept swinging away then really found a groove in the fourth and fifth and everything seemed to be falling my way.

"It feels great. It's a dream come true to be in the semi-finals and for it to be at Wimbledon makes it a little more special.

"I'm going to enjoy this one a little longer, have an easy day [on Thursday] and do the best I can to get ready for the semis."