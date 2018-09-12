'A la carte' arbitration doesn't exit – umpire Ramos breaks silence after US Open final

Chair umpire Carlos Ramos and US Open runner-up Serena Williams at Flushing Meadows

Carlos Ramos has spoken out for the first time since the controversial US Open final, the chair umpire defending his actions amid Serena Williams' accusations of sexism.

Ramos is at the centre of a sexism storm after officiating Williams' straight-sets loss to Naomi Osaka in New York on Saturday.

Williams directed remarkable rants towards Ramos, who handed down a series of code violations on Arthur Ashe Stadium – the former world number one claiming women are treated differently to men following her 6-2 6-4 defeat.

Seeking a 24th grand slam, Williams was initially outraged at receiving a code violation for coaching, insisting she had not taken guidance from her box, and then picked up a point penalty for racquet abuse before a prolonged tirade at Ramos resulted in a game being docked for verbal abuse – the American calling the umpire a "thief" and a "liar".

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) backed Ramos after Williams – who received a $17,000 fine for her three code violations – received the support of the WTA and the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

Breaking his silence amid the ongoing fallout, Ramos said he did not pick and choose when to apply the rules.

"I'm fine, given the circumstances," Ramos told Tribuna Expresso.

"It's a delicate situation, but 'à la carte' arbitration does not exist. Do not worry about me!"

Ramos, who was not part of the trophy ceremony following the decider at Flushing Meadows, will return to the umpire's chair for the Davis Cup clash between Croatia and the United States.