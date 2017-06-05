Ability to 'reset' behind improvement - Murray

His form in 2017 has been patchy, but Andy Murray is looking strong at Roland Garros and revelled in his display against Karen Khachanov.

by Omnisport News 05 Jun 2017, 22:08 IST

Andy Murray celebrates at Roland Garros

Andy Murray says his ability to "reset" after setbacks has been crucial to his improved form at the French Open.

The world number one headed to Roland Garros struggling for form and fitness, suffering disappointing early exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome during the clay-court season.

However, Murray moved into the quarter-finals in Paris with a largely straightforward 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over Karen Khachanov on court Philippe Chatrier.

Murray surrendered the advantage of being a break up in the second and third sets before recovering quickly to win both and the Briton believes his improving mental resilience is proving valuable.

"I think that was probably the best I have played overall [at the tournament]," said last year's runner-up.

"It was difficult conditions. It was pretty windy out there, it wasn't easy. But with each match I feel like I played better. I have hit the ball cleaner and started to see the right shots at the right moments.

"I have come a long way the last 10 days or so.

Top seed @andy_murray fended off rising star Khachanov (and a barrage of blistering groundstrokes) to reach the QFs for 7th time.



#RG17 pic.twitter.com/m66tTAoZsT — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2017

"I said after the last match that what's important is what you're thinking right before the following point. Just now I'm quite clear with what I'm doing.

"I played a bad game in the third set to get broken. In the second set, when I lost serve, I think he came up with some good returns and played some good stuff.

"The third set, I didn't play a good game and reset pretty quickly and played some really good points the following game to get the break back and serve it out.

"That's another thing that's been positive the last couple of matches. It was the same thing against [Juan Martin] Del Potro [in round three] when I served for the second set.

"I broke straight back the following game and closed it out. That's been good the last few matches."