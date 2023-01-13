Adelaide International 2 2023 final: Belinda Bencic vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (8) Belinda Bencic vs (5) Daria Kasatkina

Date: January 14, 2023

Tournament: Adelaide International 2

Round: Finals

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $826,837

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Belinda Bencic vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Belinda Bencic pictured at the 2023 Adelaide International 2 - Day 3.

Belinda Bencic and Daria Kasatkina are set for a final showdown at the 2023 Adelaide International 2 on Saturday.

Belinda Bencic had a solid season in 2022 with 42 victories from 60 matches, including a Charleston Open title-winning run. She also finished second at the Berlin Open and advanced to the Miami Open semifinals.

The Swiss also assisted her country in winning the Billie Jean King Cup and began her 2023 season with a win over Yulia Putinsteva at the inaugural United Cup. She was, however, unable to beat World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

In the 2023 Adelaide International 2, Bencic defeated former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza, Anna Kalinskaya, and World No. 4 Caroline Garcia en route to the final. In her match with Garcia, Bencic won 78% of her first serves and converted 4/7 break points, having served nine aces.

The World No. 13 was supposed to face Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals. However, the match was canceled after Kudermetova pulled out due to a left hip injury.

Meanwhile, Daria Kasatkina entered the tournament with a career-high world ranking of No. 8. Last year, the Russian had her best season so far, reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final, earning two WTA Tour titles, and breaking into the top 10.

Her 2023 season got off to a disappointing start when she was defeated by Linda Noskova in the first round of the Adelaide International 1. However, she quickly rebounded in the Adelaide International 2 and defeated the likes of Barbora Krejcikova and Petra Kvitova on her way to the final.

The Russian's semifinal match was canceled as well after her opponent, Paula Badosa, withdrew due to a right thigh injury.

Belinda Bencic vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

In terms of their head-to-head record, Kasatkina holds a slight edge over Bencic with a 3-2 record in their previous matches.

Belinda Bencic vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Belinda Bencic Daria Kasatkina

(Odds will be added once they are available)

Belinda Bencic vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Bencic will enter the contest being the overwhelming favorite. She will also have a psychological advantage over Kasatkina due to the fact that she defeated the Russian three years ago in Adelaide. Her victory over Caroline Garcia also establishes her as the slight favorite in what should be a thrilling final.

However, the work will not be easy for the Swiss as her opponent has a versatile game and excellent shot-making abilities. The Russian has also had some excellent results in other tournaments and will be eager to prove herself against a top player like the Olympic gold medallist.

Despite all that, Bencic has more variety in her game than Kasatkina and is also more experienced in the big moments, cementing her status as the one to beat on Saturday.

Pick: Bencic to win in straight sets.

