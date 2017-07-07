Agassi hopes for better McEnroe judgement after Djokovic-Woods controversy

John McEnroe likening Novak Djokovic's struggles to those of Tiger Woods prompted Andre Agassi to intervene on behalf of his star student.

by Omnisport News 07 Jul 2017, 19:03 IST

Tennis great John McEnroe

Andre Agassi hopes John McEnroe will "show more judgement moving forward" after confronting his fellow retired great for comparing Novak Djokovic with Tiger Woods.

Faded golf star Woods has not added to his haul of 14 major championships since 2008, having struggled for form and fitness following the breakdown of his marriage.

Djokovic cited the effect of "private" issues as a factor in his shock third-round exit from Wimbledon at the hands of Sam Querrey last year.

The 30-year-old has not won a grand slam since the 2016 French Open and slipped from first to fourth in the world rankings, prompting him to change his coaching staff and begin working with Agassi at Roland Garros last month.

Having already caused a stir over his assessment of where Serena Williams would feature in the men's rankings, McEnroe this week courted more controversy by likening Djokovic to Woods.

The Serbian sought to play down those remarks in a news conference, but his coach took it upon himself to challenge the view of his fellow American.

"I spoke to John directly about that," revealed Agassi, who was speaking to Omnisport at the Wimbledon Queue, thanks to Lavazza.

"We all have the potential to say regretful things that come with unnecessary hurt to people. My hope is that he'll show more judgment moving forward."

Turning his attention to matters on the court, Agassi knows that Murray, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer all have the potential to seriously trouble Djokovic at the All England Club.

"Two of those guys are in great form. Murray, if he's healthy, he always rises to the occasion here," he said, alluding to the hip injury the Brit carried into his home slam.

"The favourites coming in I think were pretty clear based on recent form but I'm worried about tomorrow," Agassi added, looking to Djokovic's third-round tie against Ernests Gulbis on Saturday.

"My responsibility is to worry about everybody and not to take anything for granted. One at a time, get better and better, be free to execute, if you're so fortunate to be on the biggest stage against the best players."

If neither player suffers an upset, Djokovic could meet Federer in the semi-finals, with Agassi claiming to be unable to equip his pupil with a decisive tactical advantage.

"I beat Roger the first three times we played and then lost to him about 12 straight times, so he [Djokovic] has more experience of beating Roger than I do," he joked.

"But with that being said, what separates these guys is so little. And your clarity of conviction on the tennis court is so crucial.

"So if Novak is in that place and Roger is in that place, it's going to be special."