Anderson thrashes Nishikori to be on verge of ATP semis

Associated Press
News
8   //    13 Nov 2018, 21:07 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Kevin Anderson thrashed Kei Nishikori 6-0, 6-1 on Tuesday to move to the brink of the last four on his ATP Finals debut.

The 32-year-old South African was on the verge of completing just the second whitewash in the competition's history until Nishikori won the penultimate game.

Anderson, who lost just eight points on serve, could become the first African player to reach the semifinals of the season-ending tournament.

The only result from Tuesday's late match that can prevent Anderson progressing would be a straight sets victory for Roger Federer over Dominic Thiem.

Despite the resounding nature of the defeat, Nishikori's opening match victory over Federer means he can still reach the semifinals for the third time in his career.

