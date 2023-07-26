Atlanta Open 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Yibing Wu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Yibing Wu

Date: July 27, 2023

Tournament: Atlanta Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Atlanta, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $737,170

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Yibing Wu preview

Fritz opens his Atlanta campaign on Thursday.

Top seed Taylor Fritz opens his campaign at the Atlanta Open against China's Yibing Wu.

World No. 9 Fritz is coming off a second-round showing at Wimbledon, dropping to 34-16 on the season, as he prepares to make his North American hardcourt bow in 2023.

Although the 25-year-old struggled during the grasscourt swing, going 3-4, he has fared well on the two other surfaces, especially hardcourt. Fritz won four of his five matches at the inaugural United Cup Down Under in Team USA's victorious campaign.

The American then won Delray Beach, and reached the semifinal at Dallas and Acapulco, and the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and Miami. Fritz has a 9-5 record at Atlanta, reaching the final in 2019 and the semifinal in 2021.

Meanwhile, the 89th-ranked Wu beat Frenchman Corentin Moutet to set up a clash with the top seed. After dropping just three games in the opener, it was a similar story in the second, with Wu conceding four games to improve to 12-12 on the season.

Five of those wins came during his victorious campaign at Dallas earlier this year, where he beat Fritz in the semifinals en route his maiden ATP title. The win over Moutet snapped Wu's four-match losing streak as the 23-year-old marked his Atlanta debut with a win.

Taylor Fritz vs Yibing Wu head-to-head

Fritz's only clash with Wu came in the Dallas semifinals this year, which the Chinese won after dropping the opening set.

Taylor Fritz vs Yibing Wu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Taylor Fritz Yibing Wu

The odds will be updated when they release.

Taylor Fritz vs Yibing Wu prediction

Wu is off the mark in Atlanta.

Both Fritz and Wu like to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have pretty similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

However, the American takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree - especially on hardcourt - where he has a 152-109 record and three titles. Meanwhile, Wu is only 14-12 on the surface, winning one title.

Fritz might have lost to Wu in the pair's only meeting on hardcourt, but lightning is unlikely to strike twice. Expect the American to coast to a facile win, despite losing to Wu in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown final in Los Angeles last week, an exhibition event.

Pick: Fritz in straight sets.