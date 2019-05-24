×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ATP adds Federer-backed Laver Cup to calendar

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    24 May 2019, 15:06 IST
Federer - cropped
Roger Federer and Rod Laver

The Laver Cup will become an official competition on the ATP Tour calendar, the governing body of men's tennis has confirmed.

Inspired by golf's Ryder Cup, the annual event, which will take place in Geneva in 2019, started in 2017 and is backed by Roger Federer's management company TEAM8.

Team Europe and Team World face off against each other, with the Europeans having triumphed in the two editions so far.

"As I come closer to the end of my playing career, it's wonderful to know that the Laver Cup will be part of the Tour that I've dedicated more than 20 years of my life to," Federer stated in a press release.

"This partnership is a wonderful example of how the tennis family can unite to promote and grow the sport we all love."

The Laver Cup's ability to draw a global audience also played a part in the decision to add it to the Tour's calendar, according to ATP executive chairman and president Chris Kermode.

"The Laver Cup has struck a chord with fans worldwide in a very short time," said Kermode.

"It's been great to see the passionate participation of the players and the response from the fans at the sold-out events in Prague and Chicago.

"This event has great potential to reach new fans around the world, and all of us at the ATP are excited to include the Laver Cup as an official part of the ATP Tour calendar and have it featured alongside other tournaments on all our platforms."

Advertisement
Laver Cup - All you need to know about the cash-rich tournament
RELATED STORY
5 players with the most ATP Masters 1000 trophies
RELATED STORY
Why do Indian tennis players find it so difficult to cross the bridge from juniors to seniors?
RELATED STORY
Davis Cup: Will the proposed changes bring about the death of the tournament?
RELATED STORY
5 players with the most ATP singles titles in the Open Era
RELATED STORY
Why the Hopman Cup needs to be saved
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 oldest winners of the US Open
RELATED STORY
Top 10 greatest Australian tennis players of all time
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal's 5 most dominant ATP Masters 1000 tournaments
RELATED STORY
Top 13 male tennis players of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us